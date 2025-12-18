Dave Boling: Believe it or not, Seahawks come back to beat Rams and rise to first place in NFC

By Dave Boling The Spokesman-Review

SEATTLE – With a tight deadline (and having to turn a lot of critical commentary into adulation), I didn’t have time to do the math, but I’m guessing I’ve staffed somewhere in the neighborhood of 500 Seahawks games in my career.

And Thursday’s 38-37 overtime win over the Rams was the strangest of all.

Exciting and ridiculous, with almost all the drama packed into a frantic final period and overtime. Elation and heartbreak somehow combined in this extremely crucial victory, which took the Seahawks to the top of the NFC West division with a 12-3 record and the inside track to home-field advantage in the NFC.

At times in this game, even the loyal Seahawk fans booed the ineffective offense. Fair enough, they weren’t protecting the quarterback, their running game was spotty, play calling uninspiring.

Surely the Seahawks postseason prospects were seriously in doubt when the Rams went ahead 30-14 in the fourth quarter.

Even if they won their last two games, on the road, the Hawks that played the first three periods of this game would not have much chance of advancement.

The Seahawks had been 0-172 in games in which they trailed 15+ points in the fourth quarter.

The eventual win was sweetened by the depth of despair felt most of the game.

At times during their improbable rally, Lumen stadium was taken to seismic levels that hadn’t been reached since the BeastQuake playoff TD by Marshawn Lynch.

The defense had come up with almost heroic defense of their end zone. They hadn’t let an opponent score a touchdown in the last 12 quarters. And they continued to force the Rams into settling for field goals three times with goal-to-go situations.

But the defense had been off the field less than 10 minutes in the first half, and naturally wilted slightly.

It seemed so futile at times, as if the Hawks had reverted to some of their weaknesses that cost them the postseason last year.

The Seahawks staff and brass spent the offseason rebuilding their team specifically to beat the Rams in a game like this.

And all the changes and improvements and additions didn’t make the difference.

The loss to the Rams at home in a November 2024 game came down to Seattle’s inability, in overtime, to convert third-and-1 and 4th-and-situations. Twice they sent Kenneth Walker into the middle of line and were twice stonewalled.

A new coordinator was hired (after all, two straight runs getting zero yards); new quarterback brought in (Sam Darnold); a first-round pick spent on a left guard (Grey Zabel), and a vow was made by head coach Mike Macdonald that the team would prioritize the rushing game.

Darnold threw two interceptions, Zabel played subpar after having been so steady, and the new coordinator looked out-coached as the Rams damaged the Hawks with a slashing rushing game with three-tight-end formations.

Veteran receiver Cooper Kupp was brought in, from the Rams, to add stability. But a fumble on a reception that looked like it was going for a touchdown seemed a critical mistake.

The fans even seemed down.

Of all the new players and approach this season, it was one of the latest additions, receiver/returner Rashid Shaheed helped spark the Hawks with a 58-yard punt return, and later added a 31-yard end-around that took them to the threshold of the goal line.

Oddest of all, was a two-point conversion that turned out to be the game-tying points that was ruled an incomplete pass only to be reversed as a lateral-fumble casually picked up in the end zone by running back Zach Charbonnet.

Another reversal went against them, though, as linebacker Ernest Jones appeared to have pulled off a huge play in overtime with an interception. On review, it was deemed an incompletion.

That helped the Rams take the overtime lead to 37-30 on a Matt Stafford pass to Puka Nacua.

Darnold’s play rose to the occasion as the Seahawks had a chance to match the Rams’ overtime score. He drove them down the field, with completions to Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Kupp.

Darnold finally found Smith-Njigba on the back of the end zone to move to within a point.

Going for a two-point conversion, Darnold fired the ball to tight end Eric Saubert for the game-winning conversion.

Macdonald cited his team’s resiliency, relentlessness and character.

Fair enough. This game had so much at stake, and the Hawks played so poorly at times that a win seemed impossible.

They proved that it wasn’t. A situation that had been 0-172 is now 1 out of 173.

Thousands of fans seemed to linger in the stadium even after the field was cleared.

Maybe because it was to savor the moment. Maybe it was they were still in disbelief.