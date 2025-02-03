The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
House fire near Audubon Elementary injures one, kills dog

A single-family home caught fire Monday on North Belt Street near West Jackson Avenue. (Alexandra Duggan / The Spokesman-Review)
By Alexandra Duggan alexandrad@spokesman.com(509) 459-5469

A house fire Monday near Audubon Elementary School injured one person and killed a dog.

Spokane Fire Department responded around 3:30 p.m. to a home on fire in the area of 2500 N. Belt St., according to a social media post from the department.

One adult was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Another adult and two children were evacuated and unharmed, the department said, but a dog died inside the home.

Multiple engines responded Monday to the blaze. Firefighters spent a significant amount of time ventilating the roof.