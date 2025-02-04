45-year-old Post Falls man dies in Highway 95 crash

A 45-year-old Post Falls man died Sunday after he drove off U.S. Highway 95 south of Cocolalla and slammed into a tree, according to Idaho State Police.

The man, whose identity was not released, was driving at about 8:45 a.m. north in a black 2015 Ford F-150 when he lost control, veered across the southbound lanes and drove into a tree on the shoulder of the road in Bonner County, police said in the news release.

The man was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene.

ISP is investigating.