Dear Annie: Supporting the strong one

By Annie Lane Creators Syndicate

Dear Annie: I’ve always been the person who people turn to for support – friends, family, even co-workers come to me when they need advice or a shoulder to lean on. And while I genuinely love helping others, I’m starting to realize I don’t have anyone I can turn to when I need the same kind of support.

I’m not sure if it’s because I’ve built this “strong one” persona or if people just assume I don’t need help. Either way, it’s lonely, and I don’t know how to break the cycle. How do I let people know I need support, too, without feeling like I’m shattering their perception of me? – The Strong One

Dear Strong One: It sounds like you carry the weight of the world on your shoulders. You’re a modern-day Atlas. Let some of that go. That kind of generosity speaks volumes about your character. But even the strongest people need a hand. In fact, it’s a sign of wisdom to recognize when you need support, too.

The “strong one” persona can be tricky because people may genuinely believe you don’t need help, or they might not know how to offer it. The best way to get help is to be vulnerable. Begin by opening up to someone you trust. It doesn’t have to be dramatic; something as simple as, “Hey, I’ve been feeling a little overwhelmed lately, and I’d really value your advice,” can go a long way.

You might be surprised how eager people are to return the kindness you’ve shown them. Often, they just need permission to see you as someone who also has needs.

Dear Annie: Lately I feel very bored with my life. On paper, my life looks great. I have a decent job that pays the bills, a circle of friends I can count on, and a daily routine that’s steady and predictable. But lately, I am wondering if “good enough” is enough.

For example, I’ve been at my job for a few years now, and while I don’t hate it, I’m not excited by it either. I wake up, do the work and come home feeling like I’ve just checked a box for the day. My friendships are solid, but I feel like we’re all stuck in surface-level conversations, as if we’re avoiding the bigger questions.

It’s not that anything is wrong – and I feel guilty for even questioning my life when so many people are struggling. But I can’t shake the feeling that I’m stuck in a rut, living a life that’s just OK when it could be something more.

Is it normal to feel this way even when nothing is falling apart? How do I figure out if there’s something missing – or if I’m just overthinking everything? – Stuck Between Fine and Fulfilled

Dear Stuck: You are completely normal for feeling this way. If anything, it shows you’re a deep person who seeks a more purpose-driven and fulfilling life. There is nothing wrong with wanting to LOVE your life.

With that said, take an inventory of what truly excites you. Are there any hobbies or new skills that interest you? It’s really about exploring different daily activities and finding the ones that give you a renewed sense of energy and joy.

Send your questions for Annie Lane to dearannie@creators.com.