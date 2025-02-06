Spokane Valley police seek help finding runaway 14-year-old girl

A 14-year-old girl was reported as a runaway from Spokane Valley, according to police.

The Spokane Valley Police Department and Spokane County Sheriff’s Office are looking for Kora A. Lacross, police said in a news release.

Kora’s social worker reported the teen as a runaway, saying she has a history of making “concerning” decisions that put her at risk of harm, police said. She previously lived in the Centralia, Washington, area and now resides near East Wellesley Avenue and North Evergreen Road in Spokane Valley.

Police don’t know where Kora may have gone or who she might be staying with.

Kora is Black, about 5-foot-4 and 280 pounds with brown eyes and black hair, according to police. She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt and black pants. She has tattoos on her arms and hands, a large scar on her right hand and two nose piercings.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Crime Check at (509) 456-2233 and reference No. 10012831.