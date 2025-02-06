This week’s bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

Bestsellers

Publishers Weekly

Fiction

1. “Onyx Storm (Deluxe Limited Edition),” Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

2. “Onyx Storm,” Rebecca Yarros (Red Tower)

3. “The Night Is Defying: A Nytefall Novel,” Chloe C. Peñaranda (Bramble)

4. “James: A Novel,” Percival Everett (Doubleday)

5. “The Women: A Novel,” Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s)

6. “The Wedding People: A Novel,” Alison Espach (Holt)

7. “The God of the Woods: A Novel,” Liz Moore (Riverhead)

8. “Witchcraft for Wayward Girls,” Grady Hendrix (Berkley)

9. “The Book of Bill,” Alex Hirsch (Hyperion Avenue)

10. “All the Colors of the Dark,” Chris Whitaker (Crown)

Nonfiction

1. “The Let Them Theory: A Life-Changing Tool That Millions of People Can’t Stop Talking About,” Mel Robbins (Hay House)

2. “The Sirens’ Call: How Attention Became the World’s Most Endangered Resource,” Chris Hayes (Penguin Press)

3. “The Anxious Generation: How the Great Rewiring of Childhood Is Causing an Epidemic of Mental Illness,” Jonathan Haidt (Penguin Press)

4. “Melania,” Melania Trump (Skyhorse)

5. “The Harder I Fight the More I Love You: A Memoir,” Neko Case (Grand Central)

6. “Good Energy: The Surprising Connection Between Metabolism and Limitless Health,” Casey Means (Avery)

7. “Free Birds Revolution: The Future of Work and the Independent Mind,” Miles Everson (BenBella/Holt)

8. “The Serviceberry: Abundance and Reciprocity in the Natural World,” Robin Wall Kimmerer (Scribner)

9. “The Familiar Stranger: (Re)Introducing the Holy Spirit to Those in Search of an Experiential Spirituality,” Tyler Staton (Thomas Nelson)

10. “The Backyard Bird Chronicles,” Amy Tan (Knopf)