FireAid benefit show will keep streaming for another year

By August Brown Los Angeles Times

LOS ANGELES – Last month’s massive FireAid benefit, which raised $100 million for wildfire relief in Los Angeles, will live on streaming services for another year.

Organizers announced Friday that the broadcast of the concert, which took place Jan. 30 at the Intuit Dome and Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, will stay in circulation on platforms – including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Max, Netflix, YouTube and many others – for another year to keep its fundraising efforts in front of music fans.

The sprawling concert hosted sets from major acts including Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Green Day, Joni Mitchell and dozens more. With this continued access, it may join the ranks of culturally important fundraiser concerts like the Concert for Bangladesh and LiveAid, whose reputations as live shows worth revisiting live on well after the event itself. Los Angeles Clippers owners Connie and Steve Ballmer will also continue matching donations for all money raised through the broadcast.

In regards to the use of the $100 million donations, FireAid organizers said in a statement that “The FireAid Grants Advisory Committee, composed of longtime LA-region philanthropic leaders with deep relationships in the non-profit community, have been working to identify key areas of need, for maximum impact. Led by the Annenberg Foundation, the committee has been listening daily to affected communities, assessing local resource gaps to ensure aid reaches those most in need, and researching the handling of other fire disasters, such as those in Maui and Northern California. The first phase of grants are expected to be awarded by mid-February.”

Additionally, the Recording Academy announced it raised $24 million through Grammy week charitable drives and associated MusiCares events.