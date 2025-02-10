Bus driver from Spokane was among four who died in crash near Wenatchee

A 66-year-old Spokane man who was driving a charter bus on state Route 28 east of Wenatchee died Sunday when a passenger car attempting to pass opposite traffic collided head-on with the bus.

The 17-year-old female driver of the Toyota Camry and her 17-year-old male passenger, both of East Wenatchee, were pronounced dead at the scene, a Washington State Patrol news release said.

Eight bus passengers, including one who later died from injuries, were transported to Confluence Health Hospital in Wenatchee.

The names of the deceased were not released, but the news release noted their hometowns.

The driver and two child passengers of a third vehicle struck in the collision were uninjured, according to a news release from WSP.

Among the passengers on the bus, six were from Spokane, not including the driver. Three of those passengers were injured, WSP said. Another passenger from Spokane Valley was not injured.

The Northwestern Stage Lines bus was on its regularly scheduled route from Seattle to Spokane, owner Jacob Price said in an email. There were approximately 20 passengers on board.

A news release from the Spokane-based company described the driver as “talented and dedicated.”

“Our hearts go out to the victims, their families, and everyone affected by this heartbreaking event,” the statement said.

The crash occurred at about 1:30 p.m. near Rock Island Dam. Washington State Patrol is investigating.