Community Cookbook: Hey love birds, this cornish game hen and sides are the perfect Valentine’s dinner for two

By Dick Sellers For The Spokesman-Review

My ideal date scenario involves a quiet, home-cooked dinner (no surprise there). The dinner is prepared by both participants and includes plenty of music and a little wine to create the right ambiance. Enya, Donovan, Roxette, and the Moody Blues are familiar sounds. Johannesburg Riesling has often been the beverage of choice. The music and food preparation is usually followed by a movie or two to accompany casual dining on the sofa. It occurs to me that this is a menu I would gladly prepare for such a special dinner, and I have, except for Cilantro-Lime Rice, a newer recipe.

The expense of a game hen may surprise you. While we’re not seeing game hens on sale much anymore, their base price hasn’t increased for some time now. I recently paid $4.99 for a 22-ounce game hen. That comes to $2.50 per serving, not bad at all. A Big Mac costs $4.99, plus sales tax. A game hen seems a much more romantic choice than a Big Mac. Now, if it were tacos, that might be a different story.

Is there enough time to purchase and thaw a game hen for Valentine’s Day? Yes. A frozen game hen will thaw in the refrigerator within one or two days. A quicker method involving soaking the bird in cold water can thaw it in about six hours.

For even more delicious eating and impressive presentation, use two game hens. Remove the backbones, flatten the remaining parts, then proceed with the recipe. The cooking time may increase, as will the amount of spices and oil needed.

Roasted Split Cornish Game Hen

Roasted game hens look elegant, taste delicious and can be easy to prepare. This game hen will be excellent, roasted in the oven or grilled on the barbecue. It can make an impressive presentation at a special dinner for two. Other herbs and spices can be added to the seasoned fat, if preferred.

2-3 teaspoons extra-virgin olive oil

¼ plus ⅛ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

1 22- to 24-ounce Cornish game hen, fully thawed

Combine the first three ingredients (through black pepper) in a small bowl. Other herbs and spices can be added. Drain and discard juices from the game hen. Using a large sharp knife or kitchen shears, split the game hen in half, lengthwise, by cutting through the backbone and breastbone. Pat dry with paper towels. Place the halves, skin-side up, on a rack in a shallow baking pan. Using your fingers, carefully loosen the skin in the breast, thigh, and leg areas without tearing the skin, starting along the cut edges. Stir thoroughly and rub the oil mixture under the skin and on the outside skin. Cover with wax paper and refrigerate for an hour or two. Let sit at room temperature for 30-45 minutes. Turn the halves over and bake, skin-side down, on a rack in the middle-low position of an oven preheated to 375 degrees for 8 minutes. Turn the halves over and continue to bake until an instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest parts of the thigh and underneath the wing without touching the bone registers 165 degrees or slightly higher, about 40-45 minutes more. The halves may finish at different times, so carefully check both. Remove from the oven. Loosely cover with aluminum foil and let rest 10-15 minutes before serving.

Notes: Fill the plates with colorful entrées and dress the halves with attractive garnish or sauce for the best presentation. The ideal finished temperature is about 170 degrees. Alternatively, skip oiling the outside skin. Instead, baste with fruit preserves, jam, or jelly every 10 minutes, starting after 26 minutes in the oven. Barbecue and teriyaki sauce also work well.

Yield: Two main-dish servings

Cilantro-Lime Rice

This rice has more cilantro and lime juice than most similar dishes, including Chipotle’s popular version. If you love the cilantro-lime connection, you’ll love this rice dish. If you’re not a cilantro or lime fan, you might want to choose a different rice to eat. The simplicity and reliability of preparation are noteworthy.

1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil

1 cup jasmine or basmati rice washed, drained, and dried

1¾ cup warm water

2½ teaspoons chicken bouillon powder

1 tablespoon butter or margarine

1 cup cilantro leaves

3-4 tablespoons lime juice, or more to taste

2 green onions, sliced into ¼-inch pieces

¼ plus ⅛ teaspoon ground nutmeg

Heat the olive oil in a medium saucepan over medium-high heat. Add the rice and cook until many rice grains are golden (thorough toasting produces the best flavor), about 8 minutes, stirring occasionally. Add the water and bouillon. Bring to a boil, stirring several times. Reduce the heat to low, cover, and cook for 15 minutes. Remove from the heat and let rest for 8 minutes without lifting the lid. Stir in the butter, then the remaining ingredients.

Yield: About 4 cups

Crostini New Orleans

This bread preparation is named to honor the great Cajun chef and cookbook author, Justin Wilson. It uses a flavorful combination of oregano, garlic powder, and black pepper, inspired by his Cajun Garlic Bread.

Extra-virgin olive oil

Dried oregano

8 slices baguette bread, sliced diagonally ½-inch thick

Garlic powder

Black pepper

Combine the olive oil and a liberal amount of dried oregano in a small bowl. Let sit 10 minutes before using. Place the bread slices in a single layer on a shallow baking pan and place the pan in an oven about 6 inches below the broiling element (no need to preheat the oven). Toast until the bread starts to turn color, 1 to 2 minutes. Liberally brush the olive oil on the top sides of the slices, then sprinkle liberal amounts of garlic powder and black pepper. Return to the oven and broil until lightly browned (watch closely so the slices don’t burn).

Yield: Eight servings

Chocolate Moose Pudding

Don’t worry, a moose isn’t necessary for you to enjoy this pudding. Moose pudding is one of my favorite desserts. It’s a luxurious and romantic dessert that can be almost fat and sugar-free. When served in wine or brandy glasses, its appearance is impressive. The rich, chocolaty flavor of the pudding, intermingled with the whimsical swirls of whipped topping, is unbeatable.

1 (1.4-ounce) package instant chocolate pudding and pie filling

1½ cup cold milk

1 (8-ounce) carton whipped topping

Six to 12 peanut M&Ms

Prepare the pudding according to package directions using 1½ cup of milk. Refrigerate for 5 minutes. Carefully fold 3 ounces (about ⅓) of the topping into the pudding. Don’t stir too much; the pudding and topping should remain in swirls. Spoon the mixture equally into two or three 16-ounce glasses or other serving containers. Top each with a half-inch layer of the remaining topping (about half will be left over – cook’s booty?). Carefully wipe away any smudges on the glasses with a towel or napkin. Top each with three to four M&Ms just before serving (the candy’s colors will eventually start to run).

Notes: Nonfat, sugar-free instant pudding and pie filling, low-fat milk, and light topping can be used.

Yield: Two or three servings

