SCRAPS seizes 171 animals from Airway Heights breeder and kennel under investigation

The Spokane County Regional Animal Protection Service seized 171 animals from WildWoof Kennels in Airway Heights on Friday, a kennel that has been on the county’s radar for unhealthy conditions since January.

Following the 8 a.m. seizure, SCRAPS staff and other collaborating animal organizations examined the animals on site and then took them to SCRAPS or foster homes, according to a news release from the organization.

SCRAPS issued a report last month, which found many of the animals at the kennel did not have an adequate supply of drinking water and there was no area where sick animals could be isolated from healthy ones. The kennel failed multiple inspections.

“The buildings which contained animals at the facility had a strong foul odor,” the January report said. “The odor was so powerful Animal Protection Officers had trouble breathing and their eyes burned.”

The owner, Susan McCoury, claimed her license was revoked because she had more than the amount of dogs allowed in a commercial kennel and because she had dogs sleeping in crates.

According to SCRAPS, they seized 59 goats, 24 rabbits, 54 chickens, 22 dogs, two geese, two chinchillas, five cats, two horses and one mule.