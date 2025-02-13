Live updates: Gonzaga battles San Francisco for second place in WCC
First half
3:21 – USF 36, GU 30: Dons keep the pressure on, they’ve hit their last four shots at the U4 media timeout. Zags heading to the line after a foul from Abosi.
7:45 – USF 23, GU 21: Dons surge ahead with a 7-0 run as GU hits another cold spell from the field. Gregg snaps the streak with two free throws and passes to Ike, who converts and has a chance for a three-point play after the U8 media timeout.
11:27 – GU 16, USF 16: Zags briefly take the lead on another 3-pointer from Nembhard, Beasley answers with a 3 on the other end, but Huff makes a layup through contact at the U12 media timeout. Huff headed to the line to retake the lead.
Nembhard getting it going early, he has eight points. GU made seven of its last nine attempts after starting 0 of 5.
12:31 – GU 11, USF 11: Nembhard ties it with a 3-pointer as the Zags snap in to action on offense. Gregg started the scoring with a layup, then Nembhard, Ajayi and Ike added baskets inside the paint.
15:49 – USF 6, GU 0: Zags yet to score at the first media timeout, 0 of 5 from the field and have three turnovers. Thomas hit a pair of 3-pointers for the Dons, who have missed their last four shots. Free throws coming for Thomas after a Battle foul.
19:28 – GU 0, USF 0: Dons win the tip and turn it over right away, Ike misses the first shot from the field.
Starting fives
Gonzaga starters: Ryan Nembhard, Nolan Hickman, Khalif Battle, Ben Gregg, Graham Ike.
USF starters: Marcus Williams, Malik Thomas, Tyrone Riley IV, Junjie Wang, Carlton Linguard Jr.
Pregame
Gonzaga welcomes San Francisco to McCarthey Athletic Center tonight for a matchup of two of the West Coast Conference’s top teams. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. on ESPN.
The Bulldogs (18-7, 9-3 WCC) trail the Dons (20-6, 10-3) by a half-game for second place in the conference standings, behind leader Saint Mary’s (22-4, 12-1). The WCC’s top two teams earn an extra bye in the conference tournament.
Gonzaga earned wins over Loyola Marymount and Pacific last week, regrouping from a narrow loss to SMC on Feb. 1.
Meanwhile, USF has won four straight, including a win over Saint Mary’s on Thursday. GU and USF will meet again to close the regular season on March 1.
Gonzaga is favored by 14½ points.
Series history
Gonzaga has a 74-22 all-time series lead over San Francisco and has won the last 30 meetings. The Zags haven’t lost to the Dons at home since 1989, when USF swept the season series.
Team stats
Individual leaders
Game preview
