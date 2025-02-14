Man believed to have contactd underage babysitters via Craigslist is charged with sex crimes

A man believed to have contacted underage babysitters through Craigslist was arrested and charged with multiple sex crimes, but investigators believe there could be more victims.

William Morse, 32, faces multiple counts of human trafficking, sexual abuse, child molestation, rape and others. According to court records, he was replying to 15-year-old girls’ babysitting ads on Craigslist and asking them for sex in exchange for money.

It’s possible there could be more victims, a news release from the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office says.

In one instance, Morse began communicating with an underage girl, and she felt pressured to engage with him because she was scared he’d hurt her, court records say. The girl told investigators he came to her house to have sex but when she told him to stop, he didn’t.

Morse was booked into the Spokane County Jail with a $650,000 bond. Investigators are asking people to contact law enforcement if young girls believe they have also had contact with Morse.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Crime Check at (509) 456-2233, reference #10005341.