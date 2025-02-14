One person shot in ‘complex’ Post Falls incident

One person was shot early Friday morning in Post Falls, and no arrests have been made in what police called a “complex investigation.”

The shooting was reported in the “early morning hours” of Friday in the 2500 block of Woodcrest Drive, according to a Post Falls Police Department news release.

Officers arrived within two minutes of the 911 call, detained “the involved party” and rendered aid to the person who was shot until Kootenai County Fire & Rescue arrived, the release said.

The gunshot victim was taken to Kootenai Health.

“This is a complex investigation,” the release said. “As such, no arrests have been made at this time. There is no threat to the public.”

No other information was available.