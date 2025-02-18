Ask the doctors: Readers respond

By Eve Glazier, M.D., and Elizabeth Ko, M.D. Andrews McMeel Syndication

Hello, dear readers, and welcome to a bonus letters column. Your questions and comments are keeping our inboxes busy (and as always, thank you!), so we’ll dive right in.

• We recently discussed the health dangers of wildfire smoke. Now a reader in Detroit wonders about the safety of his living room fireplace. “I was recently diagnosed with a mildly dilated thoracic aorta,” he wrote. “This has made me reconsider one of my family’s favorite winter pastimes – a fire in our wood-burning fireplace. My family thinks that I am overreacting. I would very much appreciate your thoughts on this matter.” We also enjoy a cozy night by the fire, but the unfortunate truth is it can pose a danger to health. This is particularly true for people living with breathing issues, and also those with cardiovascular disease. Although wood smoke exits through the chimney, fine particulates, along with toxic byproducts such as benzene, escape into the room. These enter the lungs and thus the bloodstream and trigger inflammation. This can interfere with breathing and, in vulnerable people, even raise the risk of a heart attack or stroke.

• A column that explored the physical and cognitive benefits of walking backward has generated quite a bit of interest. A reader near Chicago wondered if getting good at walking backward might blunt the benefits. “Regarding the beneficial effect on cognition, is it likely this is more due to trying something new and physically challenging than the act of walking backward itself?” she asked. “If yes, then the cognitive boost could diminish over time. That would also suggest that it is better to continually try new and physically challenging things in order to keep your brain challenged.” The steps we take when walking may all feel exactly alike. However, with each one, the body and the brain are making numerous new assessments, choices and adjustments. This is particularly true while walking backward, even after someone has become proficient at it. As a result, the cognitive benefits of walking in either direction are not known to diminish. That said, you are correct that trying new and physically challenging things is another way to boost and maintain cognition.

• We recently wrote about the use of thickened liquids to aid with dysphagia, a condition in which people have trouble swallowing. We heard from a reader in Florida who said we missed an important avenue of care. “You described the symptoms and treatment of dysphagia very well,” he wrote. “But I wish you had also suggested a referral to a speech-language pathologist. The condition is only going to get worse.” Thank you for adding an important option for people living with this condition. By working with a speech-language pathologist, someone with dysphagia can practice swallowing exercises; learn physical strategies, such as changes to posture that aid in swallowing; and be presented with important information about food consistency.

Thank you, as always, for taking the time to write. It’s wonderful to hear from so many of you. We love learning where you’re from, so if you don’t mind, please include that in your note.

