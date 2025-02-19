Recap and highlights: Gonzaga routs Washington State 84-63 in front of packed crowd in Pullman

By Theo Lawson The Spokesman-Review

PULLMAN – Perhaps with trepidation about the wintry Inland Northwest road conditions, a handful of Washington State and Gonzaga fans with tickets to Wednesday’s rivalry game held off on actually making the trip to Beasley Coliseum.

WSU’s first announced sellout in 15 years fell more than 1,000 fans shy of the building’s listed seating capacity, and many of those occupying seats made an early exit – some dashing for doors as early as halftime, once Gonzaga built a 22-point lead.

The Zags’ dominant run in the regional rivalry series resumed on the Palouse, where Mark Few’s team overcame a slow start in the opening minutes, mounted a huge halftime lead and continued creating separation in the second half to win 84-63 in front of an announced crowd of 10,219 fans.

Youtube

Nolan Hickman posted his second 20-point in WCC play, leading the Zags with 23 points on 8 of 14 shooting and 4 of 5 from the 3-point line. Graham Ike supplied 17 points and 13 rebounds for Gonzaga, finishing 5 of 9 from the field and 7 of 7 from the free throw line.

The Zags fed off early production from their bench – namely sophomore forward Braden Huff, who scored nine consecutive GU points midway through the first half and finished with 11 points on 5 of 7 shooting.

There were contributions from Dusty Stromer, who made a pair of 3-pointers and scored seven points, and reserve wing Michael Ajayi, who registered 12 points and five rebounds.

Gonzaga (21-7, 12-3) moves on to Saturday’s Senior Night matchup against first-place Saint Mary’s (23-4, 12-1) at 5 p.m. on ESPN2.

BOX SCORE

Gonzaga spoils Washington State’s large home crowd, cruises to 84-63 victory on Palouse PULLMAN – Perhaps with trepidation about wintry Inland Northwest road conditions, a handful of Washington State and Gonzaga fans with tickets to Wednesday’s rivalry game held off on actually making the trip to Beasley Coliseum. | Read more

Nolan Hickman burns Washington State again from 3-point line, scores team-high 23 points for Gonzaga Nolan Hickman’s eyesight and shooting form is just fine, even if he’s seeing a wide rim. The senior guard produced one of the best games of his career with 23 points and five assists as Gonzaga handled Washington State 84-63 on Wednesday at Beasley Coliseum. | Read more

As WSU absorbs blowout loss to Gonzaga, Cougs left searching for answers to the same problems PULLMAN — David Riley folded the paper in half, then tucked it under his arm, ready to watch his Washington State team try to make up ground late against Gonzaga. His Cougars had absorbed a beating in Wednesday’s first half, but with some nine minutes left, they remained within something resembling striking distance. | Read more

Buzzer breakdown: LeJuan Watts carries lackluster WSU, Dusty Stromer finds shooting touch for Gonzaga PULLMAN – Here are three observations from Gonzaga’s 84-63 West Coast Conference win over Washington State on Wednesday at Beasley Coliseum. | Read more

Gonzaga Bulldogs guard Nolan Hickman (11) and forward Graham Ike (13) high-five as Washington State Cougars guard Tomas Thrastarson (5) reacts as time expires and Gonzaga defeats WSU during the second half of a college basketball game on Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2025, at Beasley Coliseum in Pullman, Wash. Gonzaga won the game 84-63. (Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review)

First half

19:50 – GU 2, WSU 0: Zags win the tip and Ike makes a layup. We’re underway in Pullman.

15:23 – WSU 8, GU 4: Good start for the Cougs, who score eight straight after Ike’s first basket.

Hickman snaps a shooting slump for the Zags and L. Watts is called for a foul at the first media timeout. Gregg will shoot two free throws when play resumes.

GU opens 2 of 8 from the field, WSU 3 of 8, but hit two 3-pointers.

LeJuan Watts throws it down on the Zags’ heads! Beasley is buzzin tonight!#GoCougs | 📺ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/EJTP7YycV4 — Washington State Men’s Basketball (@WSUCougarsMBB) February 20, 2025

11:05 – GU 17, WSU 12: Zags surge ahead with three straight baskets from Huff, who scores a put-back through contact at the U12 media timeout. He’ll shoot a free throw when play resumes.

Huff with six points, Gregg with five. WSU’s L. Watts leads with seven points.

IKE WITH THE BLOCK 😤💪 pic.twitter.com/xL7GtqFsLM — Gonzaga Basketball (@ZagMBB) February 20, 2025

6:51 – GU 28, WSU 19: Cougars claw back, but Stromer hits back-to-back 3-pointers to pad the Zags lead. Hickman makes a layup through contact at the U8 media timeout and will head to the line.

Some clear advantages for GU so far: 15-0 on bench points and 18-6 on points in the paint.

Its raining threes ☔️ pic.twitter.com/TeitMMG5lC — Gonzaga Basketball (@ZagMBB) February 20, 2025

3:58 – GU 35, WSU 21: Ajayi makes a put-back to extend the Zags lead, Erikstrup called for a foul after Ike grabs an offensive rebound at the U4 media timeout.

Cougars without a field goal in 3:41, Zags on the verge of pulling away early.

1:55 – GU 43, WSU 24: Battle with a big breakaway dunk, I. Watts turns it over and WSU calls a timeout with GU on a 8-0 run.

Zags pouring it on now, shooting 50% from the field. Cougs shooting 30%.

0:24 – GU 50, WSU 26: Hickman hits a corner 3, Zags on a 15-2 run and call a timeout to get organized before the last possession.

Halftime

Gonzaga dominated the first half en route to a 50-28 lead over Washington State at Beasley Coliseum in Pullman.

Nolan Hickman leads with 12 points and Graham Ike adds 10 points and eight rebounds for GU.

The Cougars had seven turnovers and shot 33% from the field.

Zags taking advantage of their depth, 21-3 advantage in bench points.

Halftime: #Gonzaga 50, #WSU 28



Nolan Hickman: 12 pts., 3 ast.

Graham Ike: 10 pts., 8 eb.

Braden Huff: 9 pts. (4-5 FG)



Zags with a 21-3 edge in bench points, 26-10 in paint points. Nate Calmese, Cougars’ leading scorer on the season, is scoreless on 0 for 7 shooting. pic.twitter.com/a1XLiSVPnb — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) February 20, 2025

Second half

16:03 – GU 57, WSU 34: Calmese finally hits his first shot in nine attempts after a grabbing an offensive rebound and WSU calls a timeout.

Cougars hanging to start the half, trail the Zags 7-6 in the period. WSU going to need to come up with a run here quickly to get back into it.

For the Zags, Nembhard hit his first basket of the game. Hickman made a 3-pointer to give him a team-high 15 points.

12:50 – GU 61, WSU 42: L. Watts caps a string of positive play from the Cougars with a layup through a foul from Ike. Cougars headed to the line after the media timeout.

Watts leads WSU with 16 points. Cougs have cut the halftime deficit by three points, making a little ground.

11:43 – GU 63, WSU 42: Huff makes a basket and Erikstrup called for a foul after a turnover. Zags will go to the line after the U12 media timeout.

8:33 – GU 66, WSU 50: Okafor picks up a loose ball and makes a layup after a nice spin move. Cougs on a 6-0 run, have hit their last five shots and the Zags call a timeout.

Less focused sequence for the Zags, who are without a field goal the last four minutes.

7:45 – GU 66, WSU 50: Ike loses the ball out of bounds at the U8 media timeout. Zags letting the Cougars creep back in with a bad few minutes of play.

GU outscored 22-16 in the second half and have five of nine turnovers. Shooting 40% in the half.

4:04 – GU 74, WSU 53: Ike is fouled and makes two free throws to put the Zags back up by 20 points.

Hickman also made his fourth 3-pointer to give him 23 points. GU’s lead should be safe here now.

2:46 – GU 77, WSU 58: I. Watts makes a layup inside and Ike can’t handle a nice pass from Nembhard that goes out for a turnover at the U4 media timeout.

Still, Zags should win from here. Another solid performance ahead of Saturday’s showdown with Saint Mary’s. We’ll be back with a full reap at the final buzzer.

Starting fives

Gonzaga starters: Ryan Nembhard, Nolan Hickman, Khalif Battle, Ben Gregg, Graham Ike.

WSU starters: Nate Calmese, Isaiah Watts, LeJuan Watts, Dane Erikstrup, Ethan Price.

📍Pullman, Wash.



🏟️ #Gonzaga (20-7, 11-3) at #WSU (16-11, 6-8),. 6 p.m., ESPN2



📊GU: Graham Ike (16.7 ppg), Ike (7.4 rpg), Ryan Nembhard (10.0 apg)



WSU: Nate Calmese (15.8 ppg), LeJuan Watts (6.9 rpg), Watts (4.2 apg) pic.twitter.com/zxosUGEFvC — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) February 20, 2025

Pregame

Pullman hasn’t had a basketball game like this for a long time.

A sellout crowd is expected at Beasley Coliseum for the first time in over 14 years tonight when Washington State hosts Gonzaga. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. on ESPN2.

The Cougars (16-11, 6-8 West Coast) started the year strong, but injuries mounted and things have spiraled in recent weeks. WSU has lost six of its last seven games and eight of its last 11 since Jan. 9. That included a 88-75 loss at Gonzaga on Jan. 11, where WSU hung close in the first half and was blown out in the second.

Meanwhile, the Bulldogs (20-7, 11-3) have been up-and-down, hampered by a number of close losses. The Zags have won four straight since losing at Saint Mary’s on Feb. 1 and dismantled Pepperdine 107-55 their last time out.

Put Butch on scholly. pic.twitter.com/XOAGDigRk2 — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) February 20, 2025

Zags getting loose in Pullman. pic.twitter.com/eZmsotZNUT — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) February 20, 2025

Steele Venters catching up with former #EWU teammate Cedric Coward. pic.twitter.com/zUdwmBRMyU — Theo Lawson (@TheoLawson_SR) February 20, 2025

The Beasley Coliseum scene with about 70 minutes until WSU/Gonzaga pic.twitter.com/ZGiFMOIO7Z — Greg Woods (@GregWWoods) February 20, 2025

WSU guard Isaiah Watts on missing last month’s game at Gonzaga: “A lot of their fans were talking trash, saying whatever to me… I’m that type of player that enjoys playing in front of big crowds. I love to talk a little trash, so I’m gonna make sure I talk some trash tomorrow.” pic.twitter.com/bOttdK9pG9 — Greg Woods (@GregWWoods) February 19, 2025

Officially SOLD OUT! Time to get active @ZZUCRU



First sellout since Dec. 3, 2010 against No. 5 Kansas State



Be early. Be loud. #GoCougs#WheatfieldUnderdogs 🌾 pic.twitter.com/dFaQqg66s9 — Washington State Men’s Basketball (@WSUCougarsMBB) February 19, 2025

There are two teams that I’m buying low on today. Despite the public sentiment being against them, they have all the attributes you look for in a team who improve in March.



I’m calling it, one of these two will make a Sweet 16 this year 👇 pic.twitter.com/JxR4la5KrS — Evan Miyakawa (@EvanMiya) February 17, 2025

Series history

Washington State holds a 44-33 series lead over Gonzaga since 1949. The Zags have controlled the series under coach Mark Few with a 11-3 record since 2002 and six straight wins. The Cougars are better in Pullman, however, with two wins in six games during that span.

Team stats

WSU (16-11, 6-8) Gonzaga (20-7, 11-3) Points 78.0 88.0 Points allowed 76.3 69.7 Field goal pct. 48.9 49.9 Rebounds 34.4 39.4 Assists 16.4 19.5 Blocks 4.9 2.9 Steals 6.3 7.4 Streak Lost 1 Won 4

Individual leaders

POINTS PPG FG% FT% Nate Calmese (WSU) 17.7 55.7 83.9 Graham Ike (GU) 16.7 58.5 77.8 REBOUNDS RPG DRPG ORPG LeJuan Watts (WSU) 6.9 5.1 1.8 Graham Ike (GU) 7.3 5.3 2.0 ASSISTS APG TOPG MPG LeJuan Watts (WSU) 4.2 3.4 32.0 Ryan Nembhard (GU) 10.0 2.3 34.7

Game preview

Gonzaga anticipating ‘fired up’ Washington State before first trip to Pullman in over 9 years PULLMAN – Nolan Hickman scored a ticket the last time Washington State filled up Beasley Coliseum, making a weekend getaway to Pullman during his junior season at Eastside Catholic High School in Seattle for a Pac-12 game against Oregon State on Jan. 18, 2020. | Read more

Key matchup: Point guards Nate Calmese, Ryan Nembhard should see lots of each other in second WSU-Gonzaga matchup PULLMAN – Washington State’s Nate Calmese has already recorded one career victory over Gonzaga. The Washington transfer never saw the floor, but he was part of postgame locker room celebrations when the Huskies pulled off an 78-73 upset over the Zags last season in Seattle. | Read more

‘I’m gaining momentum’: With Isaiah Watts back, WSU ready to host Gonzaga in expected sellout PULLMAN – Isaiah Watts admits he remembers his biggest misses. His Washington State team counts on him to fill it up on the scoreboard, and as his sophomore season comes to a close, he’s obliged in some of the biggest spots. | Read more

More on the Zags

Ryan Nembhard breaks Gonzaga’s WCC Player of Week drought with record-setting performance For the first time this year, and with only four regular-season games remaining, the West Coast Conference’s Player of the Week honor has been awarded to a Gonzaga player. | Read more

‘They did a good job.’ Familiar script plays out for Gonzaga during second half of 88-77 victory over San Francisco Chris Gerlufsen was pleased with the developments of the first five minutes of Thursday’s West Coast Conference game between his San Francisco Dons and the Gonzaga Bulldogs. | Read more

Zags Basketball Insiders Podcast: A look ahead to WSU, Saint Mary’s, and the rising play of Innocenti, Ajayi With four games remaining, the final stretch of the West Coast Conference regular season promises to put Gonzaga to the test. | Read more