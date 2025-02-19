Recap and highlights: Gonzaga routs Washington State 84-63 in front of packed crowd in Pullman
PULLMAN – Perhaps with trepidation about the wintry Inland Northwest road conditions, a handful of Washington State and Gonzaga fans with tickets to Wednesday’s rivalry game held off on actually making the trip to Beasley Coliseum.
WSU’s first announced sellout in 15 years fell more than 1,000 fans shy of the building’s listed seating capacity, and many of those occupying seats made an early exit – some dashing for doors as early as halftime, once Gonzaga built a 22-point lead.
The Zags’ dominant run in the regional rivalry series resumed on the Palouse, where Mark Few’s team overcame a slow start in the opening minutes, mounted a huge halftime lead and continued creating separation in the second half to win 84-63 in front of an announced crowd of 10,219 fans.
Nolan Hickman posted his second 20-point in WCC play, leading the Zags with 23 points on 8 of 14 shooting and 4 of 5 from the 3-point line. Graham Ike supplied 17 points and 13 rebounds for Gonzaga, finishing 5 of 9 from the field and 7 of 7 from the free throw line.
The Zags fed off early production from their bench – namely sophomore forward Braden Huff, who scored nine consecutive GU points midway through the first half and finished with 11 points on 5 of 7 shooting.
There were contributions from Dusty Stromer, who made a pair of 3-pointers and scored seven points, and reserve wing Michael Ajayi, who registered 12 points and five rebounds.
Gonzaga (21-7, 12-3) moves on to Saturday’s Senior Night matchup against first-place Saint Mary’s (23-4, 12-1) at 5 p.m. on ESPN2.
First half
19:50 – GU 2, WSU 0: Zags win the tip and Ike makes a layup. We’re underway in Pullman.
15:23 – WSU 8, GU 4: Good start for the Cougs, who score eight straight after Ike’s first basket.
Hickman snaps a shooting slump for the Zags and L. Watts is called for a foul at the first media timeout. Gregg will shoot two free throws when play resumes.
GU opens 2 of 8 from the field, WSU 3 of 8, but hit two 3-pointers.
11:05 – GU 17, WSU 12: Zags surge ahead with three straight baskets from Huff, who scores a put-back through contact at the U12 media timeout. He’ll shoot a free throw when play resumes.
Huff with six points, Gregg with five. WSU’s L. Watts leads with seven points.
6:51 – GU 28, WSU 19: Cougars claw back, but Stromer hits back-to-back 3-pointers to pad the Zags lead. Hickman makes a layup through contact at the U8 media timeout and will head to the line.
Some clear advantages for GU so far: 15-0 on bench points and 18-6 on points in the paint.
3:58 – GU 35, WSU 21: Ajayi makes a put-back to extend the Zags lead, Erikstrup called for a foul after Ike grabs an offensive rebound at the U4 media timeout.
Cougars without a field goal in 3:41, Zags on the verge of pulling away early.
1:55 – GU 43, WSU 24: Battle with a big breakaway dunk, I. Watts turns it over and WSU calls a timeout with GU on a 8-0 run.
Zags pouring it on now, shooting 50% from the field. Cougs shooting 30%.
0:24 – GU 50, WSU 26: Hickman hits a corner 3, Zags on a 15-2 run and call a timeout to get organized before the last possession.
Halftime
Gonzaga dominated the first half en route to a 50-28 lead over Washington State at Beasley Coliseum in Pullman.
Nolan Hickman leads with 12 points and Graham Ike adds 10 points and eight rebounds for GU.
The Cougars had seven turnovers and shot 33% from the field.
Zags taking advantage of their depth, 21-3 advantage in bench points.
Second half
16:03 – GU 57, WSU 34: Calmese finally hits his first shot in nine attempts after a grabbing an offensive rebound and WSU calls a timeout.
Cougars hanging to start the half, trail the Zags 7-6 in the period. WSU going to need to come up with a run here quickly to get back into it.
For the Zags, Nembhard hit his first basket of the game. Hickman made a 3-pointer to give him a team-high 15 points.
12:50 – GU 61, WSU 42: L. Watts caps a string of positive play from the Cougars with a layup through a foul from Ike. Cougars headed to the line after the media timeout.
Watts leads WSU with 16 points. Cougs have cut the halftime deficit by three points, making a little ground.
11:43 – GU 63, WSU 42: Huff makes a basket and Erikstrup called for a foul after a turnover. Zags will go to the line after the U12 media timeout.
8:33 – GU 66, WSU 50: Okafor picks up a loose ball and makes a layup after a nice spin move. Cougs on a 6-0 run, have hit their last five shots and the Zags call a timeout.
Less focused sequence for the Zags, who are without a field goal the last four minutes.
7:45 – GU 66, WSU 50: Ike loses the ball out of bounds at the U8 media timeout. Zags letting the Cougars creep back in with a bad few minutes of play.
GU outscored 22-16 in the second half and have five of nine turnovers. Shooting 40% in the half.
4:04 – GU 74, WSU 53: Ike is fouled and makes two free throws to put the Zags back up by 20 points.
Hickman also made his fourth 3-pointer to give him 23 points. GU’s lead should be safe here now.
2:46 – GU 77, WSU 58: I. Watts makes a layup inside and Ike can’t handle a nice pass from Nembhard that goes out for a turnover at the U4 media timeout.
Still, Zags should win from here. Another solid performance ahead of Saturday’s showdown with Saint Mary’s. We’ll be back with a full reap at the final buzzer.
Starting fives
Gonzaga starters: Ryan Nembhard, Nolan Hickman, Khalif Battle, Ben Gregg, Graham Ike.
WSU starters: Nate Calmese, Isaiah Watts, LeJuan Watts, Dane Erikstrup, Ethan Price.
Pregame
Pullman hasn’t had a basketball game like this for a long time.
A sellout crowd is expected at Beasley Coliseum for the first time in over 14 years tonight when Washington State hosts Gonzaga. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. on ESPN2.
The Cougars (16-11, 6-8 West Coast) started the year strong, but injuries mounted and things have spiraled in recent weeks. WSU has lost six of its last seven games and eight of its last 11 since Jan. 9. That included a 88-75 loss at Gonzaga on Jan. 11, where WSU hung close in the first half and was blown out in the second.
Meanwhile, the Bulldogs (20-7, 11-3) have been up-and-down, hampered by a number of close losses. The Zags have won four straight since losing at Saint Mary’s on Feb. 1 and dismantled Pepperdine 107-55 their last time out.
Series history
Washington State holds a 44-33 series lead over Gonzaga since 1949. The Zags have controlled the series under coach Mark Few with a 11-3 record since 2002 and six straight wins. The Cougars are better in Pullman, however, with two wins in six games during that span.
Team stats
Individual leaders
Game preview
More on the Zags