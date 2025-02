A 48-year-old Spokane man was thrown from the Subaru Legacy he was driving and died Friday on State Route 260 near Connell, Washington, according to Washington State Patrol.

Brian R. Pedone was driving at about 8:10 a.m. on the highway, 26 miles east of Connell, when he drove off the road and struck an embankment, troopers said in a news release. Pedone was thrown from the car and died at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.