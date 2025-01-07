43-year-old man hit, killed crossing road in Spokane Valley identified

A man who was hit and killed by a driver Sunday in Spokane Valley has been identified as 43-year-old Paul Connelly, according to the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Connelly made a delivery on the west side of Tschirley Road and was crossing the road to return to his car when he was struck by a Subaru driver at about 5:30 p.m. just north of Dalton Avenue, according to a Spokane Valley Police Department news release.

Deputies and firefighters responded to the scene, and despite lifesaving efforts, Connelly died, police said.

Initial information indicated the Subaru driver was traveling north on Tschirley Road when he noticed a Kia car parked on the east side of the road protruding into the travel lane, according to investigators. The driver told investigators he was looking at the Kia as he passed and noticed an object in front of his car.

He swerved to avoid the crash but hit Connelly. He then stopped, called 911 and started CPR.

Impairment was not believed to be a factor in the crash, police said. The Subaru driver was not charged, and the crash is under investigation.

The medical examiner’s office said Connelly died from blunt-force injuries and ruled the death an accident.