3 people injured when car wedges under semi on West Plains

Three people were injured Wednesday morning in a crash on U.S. Highway 2 in which a car got wedged and stuck under a semi’s trailer.

The semitruck was traveling west on the highway and beginning to enter the intersection on Espanola Road west of Fairchild Air Force Base when a vehicle traveling southbound failed to stop at a stop sign, Washington State Patrol Sgt. Greg Riddell said.

The car collided with the semi and was wedged underneath the trailer, he said. First responders were able to rescue a juvenile from the front passenger seat, but the driver and rear passenger were trapped.

Spokane County Fire District 10, with help from the Spokane Fire Department, were able to free the car and rescue the driver and the other passenger, Riddell said.

The driver, an adult, was injured and is in critical but stable condition, Riddell said. The juvenile sitting in the front seat was injured but is stable. The juvenile in the back seat has life-threatening injuries, Riddell said.

WSP closed the roadway. It’s unclear when it will be reopened as rescue personnel are cleaning the scene, Riddell said.