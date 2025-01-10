Self-defense shooting in Logan Neighborhood lands man in hospital

One man shot another man in what police believed was self-defense earlier this week in the Logan Neighborhood.

Officers responded about 8 p.m. Sunday to the shooting in the area of Perry Street and Illinois Avenue near the NomNom gas station, Spokane Police Ofc. Daniel Strassenberg said.

Strassenberg said a man was being assaulted in the street, so he shot him.

The man who was shot was taken to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. He was also cited on suspicion of disorderly conduct, Strassenberg said.