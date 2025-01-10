Spokane police names four officers who shot and killed man in North Hill apartment complex

The Spokane Police Department identified on Friday the four officers who fired their weapons at a man, killing him, at a North Hill apartment complex Dec. 29.

A Spokane police news release named officers Matthew Stewart, Daniel Valencia, Garth Craigen and Will Mitchell as the four involved in the shooting death of Joshua Musselman, 29.

Police responded to the Northcliff Terrace Apartments, 840 W. Cora Ave., in the early evening after someone reported a man firing a weapon that looked like a rifle, according to a previous release from the department.

When officers arrived at the apartment, they found he fit the description of the report and felt that Musselman was a threat, Spokane Police Chief Kevin Hall said at the time. He declined to elaborate on what prompted officers to shoot their guns.

The Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled last month that Musselman died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Musselman has convictions for attempted rape of a child, assault, vehicle prowling and malicious mischief, court records say.

His sister has since retained attorney Rondi Thorp, who has a history in Spokane of representing families of other men in wrongful death lawsuits against the city.