GSL roundup: Mead wrestling cruises to sixth straight league win, University downs Mt. Spokane

From staff reports

Roundup of Wednesday’s Greater Spokane League wrestling action.

Wrestling GSL 4A/3A

Mead 56, Ridgeline 3: Billy Weisgerber (126 pounds) had the only pin, and the Panthers (6-0) had five technical falls and cruised past the visiting Falcons (2-3). Davis Colby (165) put Ridgeline on the board.

University 58, Mt. Spokane 22: Libby Roberts (113), Samuel Thomas (165) and Ryan Sulpizio (215) won by pin and the visiting Titans (4-1) beat the Wildcats (3-2). Matthew House (144) and Jayson Bonnett (150) had pins for Mt. Spokane.

Cheney 65, Lewis and Clark 15: Gauge Seubert (285), Camron Bogle (132) and Aiden Stark (165) won by pin and the visiting Blackhawks (3-1) topped the Tigers (0-6). Kale Creekmore (157) and Nathan Kostecka (138) earned points for LC.

Ferris 38, Shadle Park 35: Sawyer McManus (215), Paul Cassell (285) and Taylor Mauss (120) won by pin and the visiting Saxons (2-3) edged the Highlanders (1-4). Tyrese Guzman (157) and Corbin Juarez (165) earned pins for Shadle.

Gonzaga Prep 50, Central Valley 27: Sam Kincaid (150), Noah Holman (157) and Ryan Findlater (190) earned pins and the Bullpups (3-2) knocked off the Bears (1-3). Wally Palmer (285) and Aiden Farley (138) had pins for CV.

GSL 2A

Rogers 39, North Central 31: Ethan Sweeney (144), Roman Gumm (150) and Brandon Sanchez (215) earned pins and the visiting Pirates (1-2) knocked off the Wolfpack (0-4). Jacob Sanchez (285) and Araeleo Hammer (190) had pins for NC.

East Valley 51, Clarkston 28: Tyler Grant (215), Dyllin Barrett (175) and Hunter Nicholson (157) earned pins and the Knights (2-1) downed the visiting Bantams (2-1). Justyn Waters (285) and Ryan Marksmeier (126) won by pin for Clarkston.