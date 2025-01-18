Small school roundup: Elena Flansburg scored 35 points to lead Garfield-Palouse to victory

From staff reports

Roundup of Saturday’s high school basketball action in the area.

Boys Basketball

Nonleague

Medical Lake 58, Kettle Falls 42: Gabe Smith scored 14 points, Lebo Holloway added 13 and the visiting Cardinals (11-4) beat the Bulldogs (4-9). Mace Thivierge led Kettle Falls with 14 points.

Colville 49, Newport 43: Parker Darnold scored 16 points and the visiting Crimson Hawks (6-7) beat the Grizzlies (0-13). Daman Hamberg led Newport with 10 points.

Freeman 47, Lake Roosevelt 38: The visiting Scotties (12-2) defeated the Raiders (12-2).

Northeast 1B North

Cusick 57, Republic 39: Roland Campbell scored 22 points and the Panthers (10-2, 6-2) beat the visiting Tigers (5-9, 3-6). Landen Short led Republic with 19 points.

Northport 83, Selkirk 38: The visiting Mustangs (13-3, 8-0) beat the Rangers (6-11, 4-7).

Northeast 1B South

Wilbur-Creston-Keller 71, Odessa 24: Eli Katich scored 25 points, Kailen Maioho added 22 and the Wildcats (5-5, 4-3) beat the visiting Tigers (5-8, 3-5). Koeller Watson led Odessa with eight points.

Chesterton Academy 50, Valley Christian 39: Aidan Mallahan scored 17, Sean Conway added 17 and the visiting Knights (3-7, 2-5) beat the Panthers (10-6, 4-4). Harrison Arnold led Valley Christian with 19 points.

Southeast 1B

St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 46, Colton 34: Bear Brewer scored 28 and the Eagles (7-10, 5-6) beat the visiting Wildcats (2-11, 2-9). Ivan Michel led Colton with 15 points.

Garfield-Palouse 47, Pomeroy 42: The visiting Vikings (11-4, 11-0) defeated the Pirates (7-7, 6-3).

Dayton 54, Oakesdale 26: The Bulldogs (8-3, 6-5) beat the visiting Nighthawks (10-5, 8-3).

Waitsburg 52, Tekoa-Rosalia 50: The visiting Cardinals (4-10, 3-8) beat the Timberwolves (1-14, 1-10).

Girls Basketball

Nonleague

Freeman 44, Lake Roosevelt 36: Taylee Phelps scored 24 points and the visiting Scotties (10-3) beat the Raiders (7-8). Kenzie Brown led Lake Roosevelt with 12 points.

Kettle Falls 52, Medical Lake 30: Ella Johnson scored 20 points and the Bulldogs (9-4) defeated the visiting Cardinals (4-10). Addison Hammel led the Cardinals with 10 points.

Colville 64, Newport 37: Kalista Malone scored 17 points, and the visiting Crimson Hawks (9-5) beat the Grizzlies (3-11). Grace Keck led the Grizzlies with 13 points.

Northeast 1B North

Northport 37, Selkirk 27: The visiting Mustangs (7-8, 4-3) beat the Rangers (8-8, 3-7).

Northeast 1B South

Wilbur-Creston-Keller 43, Odessa 27: The Wildcats (8-3, 5-3) defeated the visiting Tigers (5-7, 3-5).

Valley Christian 75, Chesterton Academy 55: The Panthers (7-10, 4-6) beat the visiting Knights (7-6, 4-5).

Southeast 1B

Garfield-Palouse 75, Pomeroy 52: Elena Flansburg scored 35 points and the visiting Vikings (14-1, 11-0) beat the Pirates (9-6 6-3). Hallie Van Vogt, Kiersten Bartels, Reagan McKeirnan each scored nine points for Pomeroy.

Colton 58, St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 17: Ella Nollmeyer scored 26 points and the visiting Wildcats (7-6, 7-4) beat the Eagles (0-16, 0-11).

Oakesdale 60, Dayton 9: The visiting Nighthawks (11-3, 10-2) beat the Bulldogs (10-7, 5-6).

Tekoa-Rosalia 63, Waitsburg 28: The Timberwolves (6-9, 3-8) defeated the visiting Cardinals (2-12, 1-10).