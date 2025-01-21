FireAid LA benefit concert releases lineup for both Kia Forum and Intuit Dome

By Holly Alvarado The Orange County Register

ANAHEIM, Calif. — The star-studded FireAid benefit concert is set to take over Inglewood on Thursday, Jan. 30, with dual performances at the Intuit Dome and the Kia Forum, and each venue’s lineup just dropped.

FireAid, a benefit concert organized in response to the recent Los Angeles wildfires, features a lineup of renowned artists coming together for an evening of music aimed at supporting recovery efforts and fostering community solidarity.

The event’s mission is clear: to raise funds for wildfire relief efforts, including immediate recovery for affected communities and initiatives to prevent future disasters.

The Intuit Dome lineup includes Billie Eilish, Earth, Wind & Fire, Gracie Abrams, Jelly Roll, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Lil Baby, Olivia Rodrigo, Peso Pluma, Rod Stewart, Stevie Wonder, Sting and Tate McRae.

Over at the Kia Forum, acts include Alanis Morissette, Anderson .Paak, Dave Matthews & John Mayer, Dawes, Graham Nash, Green Day, John Fogerty, Joni Mitchell, No Doubt, P!nk, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Stephen Stills, Stevie Nicks, and the Black Crowes.

Tickets for FireAid will go on sale at noon Wednesday, Jan. 22, at Ticketmaster.com. Donation options are available on the official FireAid website for fans unable to attend in person at fireaidla.org. By purchasing tickets or contributing to the cause, fans will directly aid wildfire relief efforts, as all ticketing service fees have been waived to maximize the funds going toward recovery.

Doors for the Kia Forum open at 5 p.m., with the show starting at 6 p.m., while the Intuit Dome will begin slightly later at 7:30 p.m.

Attendees at each venue will also be able to watch performances from the other venue on large simulcast screens, creating a sense of unity across both events. Adding to the accessibility, the concert will also be broadcast globally through platforms such as Amazon Music/Prime Video, Apple Music, Disney+/Hulu, Netflix, and YouTube.