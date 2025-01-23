Guess Who’s taking over Spokane Tribe Casino? Well, it’s former Guess Who lead singer Burton Cummings on his solo tour.

From staff reports

Burton Cummings, the original lead singer of the Guess Who, is bringing 60 years of hits to Spokane.

Just after turning 18, Cummings joined a band by the name of Chad Allan & the Expressions as keyboardist and co-lead vocalist.

The band’s first hit, “Shakin’ All Over,” was the subject of a publicity stunt in which their label attempted to make it seem like the song was released by a different band within the British Invasion. To do so, the track was released anonymously with the message “Guess Who?,” but DJs began to credit the track as if this was the name of the band instead.

Soon after, Allan left the band and the band’s name was changed to “The Guess Who” to follow suit with the publicity. Cummings became the sole vocalist.

From 1970-75, the Guess Who had hits such as “American Woman,” “These Eyes,” “Laughing” and “No Sugar Tonight.”

Once the group disbanded in 1975, Cummings explored a solo career which features favorites like “Stand Tall,” “I’m Scared” and “Break It To Them Gently.”

In late 2024, he released a full-length album for the first time in over a decade, “A Few Good Moments.”

Now, he’ll be revisiting the hits of the Guess Who as well as his solo-career when he performs Saturday at the Spokane Tribe Casino. Tickets, starting at $38, can be purchased through AXS.