Festival at Sandpoint announces Grammy-nominated Sierra Ferrell as part of lineup

From staff reports

Grammy-nominated country artist Sierra Ferrell will take to the Festival at Sandpoint stage this summer.

With Ferrell’s “Trail of Flowers” ranked by Rolling Stone as the best country and Americana album of 2024, the still-rising talent is set to perform July 25.

Tickets for the show will go on sale 10 a.m. Jan. 31. Member presale is open 10 a.m. Wednesday to 10 p.m. Thursday.

The West Virginia-born singer-songwriter garnered Artist of the Year and Album of the Year prizes at the Americana Honors & Awards and earned four Grammy nominations for Best Americana Album (“Trail of Flowers”), Best American Roots Performance (“Lighthouse”), Best Americana Performance (“American Dreaming”) and Best American Roots Song (“American Dreaming”).

The masses may know her for her radio chart-topping hit “In Dreams,” which has nearly 40 million streams.

Ferrell has collaborated with the likes of Margo Price, Old Crow Medicine Show, Shakey Graves and Post Malone.

This will be the 42nd year of the Festival at Sandpoint, which will run from July 24 to Aug. 3 at War Memorial Field, along the shores of Lake Pend Oreille.

Donations to the festival of $100 or more qualify for member presale. Contributions must be received before 4 p.m. Thursday to qualify for member presale. General admission for Ferrell’s show is $54.95, before taxes and fees.

For more information on the festival or to purchase tickets for the 7:30 p.m. concert, visit festivalatsandpoint.com.