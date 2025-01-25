Recap and highlights: Gonzaga bounces back in big way with 105-62 win over Portland

By Jim Meehan The Spokesman-Review

PORTLAND – Gonzaga shook up its starting five, inserting Braden Huff and Emmanuel Innocenti and bringing Graham Ike and Khalif Battle off the bench, after dropping consecutive West Coast Conference games last week.

But it was Ben Gregg, who became a starter in the last shake-up just over three weeks ago, and Ryan Nembhard, who has started all 56 games in his GU career, that helped the Zags turn the page on the recent rough patch.

Gregg didn’t miss a shot while pouring in a career-high tying 24 points, Nembhard had double-digit assists for the 13th time this season as the Zags routed Portland 105-62 Saturday at the Chiles Center.

Gonzaga (15-6, 6-2 WCC) moved back into second place with its second blowout victory over the Pilots (7-15, 2-7) this month.

Gregg, from nearby Clackamas, received a nice ovation when he was introduced with the starting unit. The 6-foot-10 senior made all 10 of his shot attempts, including four beyond the 3-point line. Gregg’s 10 made shots without a miss is a first for a Zag in Mark Few’s 26 seasons as head coach.

It was easily Gregg’s best game in Portland. He had 13 points last year at the Chiles Center.

Nembhard made another run at Blake Stepp’s school-record 16 assists, but he enjoyed extended minutes on the bench with the outcome decided by early in the second half. He finished with 13 assists in 26 minutes. He had 15 in GU’s loss to Santa Clara last Saturday.

The Zags piled up 31 assists, tied for second on GU’s single-game list.

Michael Ajayi scored a season-high 20 points, Huff chipped in 12 points and Innocenti added two 3-pointers and scored eight points. Nolan Hickman added 13 points and four steals and Ike contributed 14 points.

GU didn’t face much resistance against the Pilots, who are 11th (last) in the conference in scoring defense at 80.1 points per game. Gonzaga surpassed 80 points with 8:36 remaining on Nembhard’s 12th assist, leading to Michael Ajayi’s three-point play. Gonzaga shot 62.7% from the field and 54.5% on 3-pointers.

First half

19:05 – GU 5, UP 2: Portland takes the first lead on a put-back, but the Zags answer with a layup from Huff and a steal and 3-pointer from Hickman.

15:04 – GU 13, UP 10: Zags hold a narrow lead at the first media timeout, after a hot start from both teams.

GU 5 of 9 from the field and UP 4 of 6. Gregg leads the Zags with a pair of 3-pointers, Huff adds four points. Mackinnon leads the Pilots with five points, after he scored 43 on Thursday.

13:58 – GU 20, UP 10: Hickman tips a steal to Battle, who dishes to Gregg on the break and the Pilots call a timeout with GU on a quick 7-0 run.

Gregg leads with eight points. Ike, Battle and Ajayi have checked in for GU.

11:48 – GU 22, UP 13: Rapp hits a 3-pointer to end the Zags run, Ajayi answers with two free throws on the other end. Ike called for a foul at the U12 media timeout after he missed his first shot attempt.

7:56 – GU 26, UP 17: Huff and Stromer called for back-to-back fouls to signal the U8 media timeout. Not a bad half for the Zags so far, been on the cusp of pulling away for a few minutes.

Ike went back to the bench after 6 minutes of action, where he went 0 of 4 from the field. Huff has been solid in his place with six points.

4:17 – GU 35, UP 23: Pilots closed the lead with an 8-0 run, but the Zags answered back with a 9-0 run of their own and Portland calls timeout.

Gregg single-handedly stopped the UP run with seven straight points. He’s been stellar with 15 points on 6 of 6 shooting to go with four rebounds.

Halftime

Gonzaga closed on a 12-1 run, making 10 of their last 11 attempts from the field in what has quickly turned to a 49-29 blowout lead over Portland.

Ben Gregg lit up the field, making all eight attempts for a team-high 20 points. Graham Ike hit two baskets late to get going after he started on the bench with coach Mark Few trying to shake things up after a disappointing week.

His team has answered so far, shooting 63% from the field and forcing eight turnovers.

Second half

16:10 – GU 58, UP 34: Huff hits a layup and the Pilots call a timeout as GU adds to its lead with a 9-5 advantage after halftime.

Gregg still hasn’t missed, he’s up to a game-high 24 points on 10 of 10 shooting. Nemhbard went to the bench with his third foul, he has two points and 11 assists.

Innocenti getting some serious run after making his first start with the team, he has three points in 14 minutes, but has been on the floor for his defense this season.

12:35 – GU 72, UP 42: All Zags in the second half, as Ajayi hits a jumper to give him nine points at the media timeout.

Strong performance all-around led by Gregg’s 24 points. Hickman has 13, Huff 12, Ajayi nine and Ike eight. GU shooting 63% from the field, 21 points off turnovers.

6:35 – GU 90, UP 52: Ajayi is fouled going to the basket at the U8 media timeout.

Everything going right for the Zags today, shooting 71% in the second half. Innocenti hit another 3-pointer to get up to eight points, he’s closing in on being the sixth GU player in double figures. Zags should easily eclipse 100 points.

3:47 – GU 96, UP 56: Yeo checks in and is called for a foul at the final media timeout. Big bounce-back win for the Zags, we’ll be back with a full recap shortly.

Starting fives

Gonzaga starters: Ryan Nembhard, Nolan Hickman, Emmanuel Innocenti, Ben Gregg, Braden Huff.

Mark Few said he was open to trying anything and apparently wasn’t kidding.

Portland starters: Max Mackinnon, Chris Austin, Austin Rapp, Vincent Delano, Jermaine Ballisager Webb.

Pregame

The Gonzaga men’s basketball team had a short break after losing two games last week and dropping out of the AP Top 25 for the first time this season.

The Zags (14-6, 5-2 West Coast) return to action today against the Portland Pilots (7-14, 2-6) at the Chiles Center in Portland. Tipoff is set for 5 p.m. on KHQ and ESPN+ outside the region.

Gonzaga lost at Oregon State 97-89 in overtime and at home to Santa Clara 103-99, a historically bad defensive string under coach Mark Few.

The Zags will try have a good chance to get back on track against a Pilots team that has struggled for most of the season. Portland lost to GU 81-50 on Jan. 2 and is a 22½-point underdog.

📍Portland, Ore.



🏟️ #Gonzaga (14-6, 5-2) at #Portland (7-14, 2-6), 5 p.m., KHQ/ESPN+



📊GU: Graham Ike (17.3 ppg), Ike (7.4 rpg), Ryan Nembhard (9.7 apg)



Max Mackinnon becomes the fifth #WCChoops player to score 43 points or more in a game in the last 10 seasons and the first since 2022 👀



Series history

Gonzaga has dominated Portland the last two decades and holds a 100-48 all-time series lead. The Zags last lost to the Pilots on Jan. 9, 2014, their only defeat in the series in 20 years.

Team stats

Portland (7-14, 2-6) Gonzaga (14-6, 5-2) Points 72.1 88.4 Points allowed 80.1 72.7 Field goal pct. 43.1 49.3 Rebounds 34.4 39.8 Assists 15.0 19.4 Blocks 3.3 2.9 Steals 5.0 7.5 Streak Won 1 Lost 2

Individual leaders

POINTS PPG FG% FT% Austin Rapp (UP) 13.9 39.1 89.0 Graham Ike (GU) 17.3 59.0 79.6 REBOUNDS RPG DRPG ORPG Austin Rapp (UP) 6.5 6.0 0.6 Graham Ike (GU) 7.5 5.3 2.2 ASSISTS APG TOPG MPG Vukasin Masic (UP) 3.0 1.9 24.8 Ryan Nembhard (GU) 9.7 2.3 35.5

Game preview

