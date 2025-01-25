Washington State Music Census aims to understand economic impact of state’s music scene; deadline is Friday

By Jordan Tolley-Turner The Spokesman-Review

The Washington Nightlife and Music Association is conducting a first-of-its-kind survey in the hunt to not only further understand the state’s music ecosystem, but help it thrive.

The association’s Washington State Music Census has been years in the making.

“The Washington Music Census is essential for understanding the full economic impact of our state’s music ecosystem, including artists, venues, festivals, promoters, producers and music businesses,” Shannon Halberstadt, creative economy sector lead for the Washington Department of Commerce’s Economic Development & Competitive Office, said in a news release.

When COVID-19 indefinitely shut down music venues across the state in 2020, a group of venue owners and some of those involved within Washington’s music scene took it upon themselves to keep the local industry alive and connected during the time of uncertainty. The result was the Washington Nightlife and Music Association and its Keep Music Live Washington coalition.

This group effort raised more than $1 million over the course of about six months, which assisted in financially relieving unoccupied venues.

The association also helped foster the National Independent Venue Association’s Save Our Stages Campaign, which later was passed as an act by Congress as part of the COVID-19 relief bill. The act granted venues and music personnel the eligibility to apply for grants from the Small Business Association.

Now, the Washington Nightlife and Music Association is launching the statewide census in partnership with the Washington state Department of Commerce, the city of Seattle’s Office of Economic Development and King County Creative.

Through the anonymous survey, the association and its partners are looking for further insight into social and cultural impacts as well as how those that are involved in the many musical spheres of Washington make money through the industry. This includes musicians as well as venue owners and workers, recording studios, technicians, music labels, record stores, photographers and others.

Essentially, if somebody makes any money off music in Washington, they request they take the survey.

The association is also putting heavy focus on Spokane and Eastern Washington as a whole.

While the music scenes of Seattle and the West Side, in general, are relatively populous and well-known, the same cannot be said for this side of the Cascades. Because of this lack of information, assisting the scene within this half of Washington could prove to be difficult.

“We want to reach out to people in places like Spokane and find out what is going on there to be able to direct programs or resources to that system or industry and help it thrive,” Leigh Bezezekoff, the association’s Capacity Building Specialist, told The Spokesman-Review. “So much is focused on Seattle that we are often overlooking people in other areas, and we want to make sure we are not doing that anymore.”

With this data, the Washington Nightlife and Music Association and partners look to get a grasp on how exactly the music industry fits within Washington’s overarching economics. Similar to campaigns held over the pandemic, this information could be highly beneficial in helping pursue larger policy goals and establishing funding priorities.

“The project is a groundbreaking initiative to better understand the needs, challenges and opportunities within our state’s diverse music ecosystem,” Spokane-raised and Seattle-based music manager and promoter Ryker told The Spokesman-Review.

The associated recommends to complete the census if you:

Earn any income from any music-related venture or music-related employment.

Are an income-generating recording, composing or performing musical artist.

Own a music school, camp or instruction facility, or teach any form of music/are a music educator for any age group.

Own or operate a business that hosts live music (everything from a dedicated concert hall to occasional live music programming at a bar or restaurant).

Own or manage any kind of commercial music business, including (but not limited to) a recording studio, record label, music retailer, instrument or gear maker or fixer, professional support (manager, agent, lawyer, etc.), distribution & marketing, creative support (video, photography, graphic design, etc.).

The final day to complete the approximately 15-minute survey is Friday. It can be taken at the Washington Nightlife and Music Association website at wanma.info.