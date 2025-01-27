Spokane County

Marriage licenses

Owen R. Wright and Brianna-Lucille K. Fields, both of Spokane.

Kevin I. L. Ruiz and Nancy C. Zavala, both of Spokane.

Aaron B. Grothe and Jaylene I. Jasman, both of Spokane.

Walton Note and Marlynn Yamamura, both of Spokane Valley.

Benjamin R. Olson and Amanda J. Butterfield, both of Deer Park.

Christian B. Russell and Brittany M. Meske, both of Spokane.

Weston S. Prather and Nicole M. Pinon, both of Spokane Valley.

Ty G. Wagoner and Sunny M. DeSilva, both of Spokane.

In the courts Superior courts

New suits

South Side Investments LLC v. Larry Alden, restitution of premises.

Centennial Properties Mirabeau LLC v. Daniel Lust, restitution of premises.

Spokane Housing Authority v. Sabrina Monroe, restitution of premises.

55th Avenue Apts. LLC v. Pamela Rogers, restitution of premises.

Logan D. Dechenne v. Les Schwab Tire Center, complaint for damages.

CM Holdings LLC v. Kayla Cummings, restitution of premises.

RC Schwartz and Associates Inc. v. Devon Lizotte, restitution of premises.

Brandon Jared v. Karissa McGinnis, restitution of premises.

Real Vantage LLC v. Kimberly Anderson, restitution of premises.

McCathren Management and Real Estate Services Inc. v. Tiffany Boyer, restitution of premises.

El Estero LLC v. Jennifer Flores, restitution of premises.

Christopher Russell v. Joel Long, restitution of premises.

Chloe Conley v. Gonzaga University, complaint for damages.

Firegang Inc. v. Ember Dental Arts LLC, complaint.

Michael and Christina Lawson v. Clifford Entities LLC, Walmart Inc., et al, complaint.

Ashlynn Sellers v. Triston McDonald, complaint.

Marriage dissolutions granted

Hulse, Juliana L. and Nikolai P.

Wheat, Michelle A. and Russell A.

Williams, Kristin and Anthony

Potts, Jackie M. and Joseph B.

Reeder, Deborah R. and Richard W.

Metzner, Rosemary and Joey S.

Merryman, Tonya M. and Shawn T.

McGowan, Brandon J. and Kristie M.

Powell, Kendra D. and Kirk M.

Furman, Patricia and Jacson

Roberts, Amanda W. and Hagner, Travis J.

Goree, Carol A. and Ron C.

Kirilovich, Mikhail S. and Violeta

Legal separations granted

Holmes, Leandra and Scott

Criminal sentencings

Judge Jacquelyn M. High-Edward

Michael J. Nesbitt, 29; $500 in restitution, 30 days in jail with credit given for 30 days served, after pleading guilty to second-degree taking a motor vehicle without permission.

Judge Andrew Van Winkle

David W. Dozier, 43; five days in jail with credit given for five days served, 12 months of probation, after being found guilty of fourth-degree domestic assault.

Municipal and District courts

Only fines of $500 or more included unless a jail sentence is given.

Judge Patti M. Walker

Daniel L. Murphy, 57; 11 days in jail with credit given for 11 days served, second-degree criminal trespassing.

Cody O. Otero, 31; one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Molly G. Johnson, 26; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Dasean C. Lewis, 27; $1,245.50 fine, 90 days in jail converted to 60 days of electronic home monitoring, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Austin M. Hill, 27; 28 days in jail, 12 months of probation, hit and run of an unattended vehicle.

David B. L. Hobert, 55; 30 days in jail converted to 30 days of electronic home monitoring, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Lance J. Leming, 28; $250 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 36 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Angel G. Maldonado, 21; 18 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Matthew D. Lee, 42; $500 fine, one day in jail with credit given for one day served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Judge Jennifer L. Fassbender

Alyssa M. Agliano, 32; two days in jail with credit given for two days served, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Kaitlin J. Krogh, 34; 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Izaiah G. Battles, 19; one day in jail, 24 months of probation, hit and run of an unattended vehicle and fourth-degree domestic assault.

Humberto J. Escamilia, 60; 220 days in jail, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Judge Richard M. Leland

Lisa K. Dunwoody, 60; $1,245.50 fine, two days in jail converted to 30 days of electronic home monitoring, 24 months of probation, driving while intoxicated.

Trevor S. Petersen, 46; 36 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Darlene M. Spangler, 54; $500 fine, 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Marcelo C. Vasquez, 59; 12 months of probation, driving while intoxicated amended to reckless driving.

Caela R. Wood, 38; seven days in jail with credit given for seven days served, first-degree criminal trespassing.

Joshua M. Papini, 23; 60 days in jail converted to 60 days of electronic home monitoring, reckless driving.

Harumi C. Shirahama, 36; 60 days in jail converted to 60 days of electronic home monitoring, disorderly conduct.