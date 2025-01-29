On the Air
Thursday’s TV Highlights
Basketball, college men
3 p.m.: Stony Brook at Charleston CBS Sports
3:30 p.m.: Ohio State at Penn State FS1
4 p.m.: Bryant at UMBC ESPNU
5 p.m.: Liberty at Kennesaw State CBS Sports
5:30 p.m.: Illinois at Nebraska FS1
6 p.m.: Memphis at Tulane ESPN2
6 p.m.: Idaho at Weber State ESPN+
6 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Idaho State ESPN+
6 p.m.: Cleveland State at Purdue Fort Wayne ESPNU
7 p.m.: Washington State at Pacific ESPN+
7:30 p.m.: Oregon at UCLA FS1
8 p.m.: Seattle at Grand Canyon ESPNU
Basketball, college women
11 a.m.: Idaho State at Eastern Washington ESPN+
4 p.m.: Oklahoma at LSU ESPN2
5:30 p.m.: Iowa State at Kansas State ESPN
6 p.m.: Pacific at Washington State ESPN+
6 p.m.: San Diego at Gonzaga SWX
6 p.m.: Weber State at Idaho ESPN+
Basketball, NBA
4 p.m.: Atlanta at Cleveland TNT
6:30 p.m.: Houston at Memphis TNT
Football, college
7:30 a.m.: Senior Bowl Practice ESPNU
10 a.m.: Senior Bowl Practice ESPN2
5 p.m.: East-West Shrine Bowl NFL
Football, NFL
4 p.m.: Pro Bowl Skills Competition ESPN
Golf
12:30 a.m.: DP World: Bahrain Championship Golf
8:30 a.m.: LPGA: Hilton GV Tournament of Champions Golf
Noon: PGA: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Golf
Hockey, NHL
7:30 p.m.: San Jose at Seattle ESPN
Soccer, men, UEFA Europa League
Noon: Roma vs. Eintracht Frankfurt CBS Sports
Thursday’s Radio Highlights
Basketball, college men
5:30 p.m.: Eastern Wash. at Idaho State 700-AM / 105.3-FM
6:30 p.m.: Washington State at Pacific 920-AM / 100.7-FM
Basketball, college women
6 p.m.: San Diego at Gonzaga 101.5-FM
Sports talk
6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM
3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM
All events subject to change