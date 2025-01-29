The Spokesman-Review Newspaper
The Spokesman-Review Newspaper The Spokesman-Review
Spokane, Washington  Est. May 19, 1883
On the Air

Thursday’s TV Highlights

Basketball, college men

3 p.m.: Stony Brook at Charleston CBS Sports

3:30 p.m.: Ohio State at Penn State FS1

4 p.m.: Bryant at UMBC ESPNU

5 p.m.: Liberty at Kennesaw State CBS Sports

5:30 p.m.: Illinois at Nebraska FS1

6 p.m.: Memphis at Tulane ESPN2

6 p.m.: Idaho at Weber State ESPN+

6 p.m.: Eastern Washington at Idaho State ESPN+

6 p.m.: Cleveland State at Purdue Fort Wayne ESPNU

7 p.m.: Washington State at Pacific ESPN+

7:30 p.m.: Oregon at UCLA FS1

8 p.m.: Seattle at Grand Canyon ESPNU

Basketball, college women

11 a.m.: Idaho State at Eastern Washington ESPN+

4 p.m.: Oklahoma at LSU ESPN2

5:30 p.m.: Iowa State at Kansas State ESPN

6 p.m.: Pacific at Washington State ESPN+

6 p.m.: San Diego at Gonzaga SWX

6 p.m.: Weber State at Idaho ESPN+

Basketball, NBA

4 p.m.: Atlanta at Cleveland TNT

6:30 p.m.: Houston at Memphis TNT

Football, college

7:30 a.m.: Senior Bowl Practice ESPNU

10 a.m.: Senior Bowl Practice ESPN2

5 p.m.: East-West Shrine Bowl NFL

Football, NFL

4 p.m.: Pro Bowl Skills Competition ESPN

Golf

12:30 a.m.: DP World: Bahrain Championship Golf

8:30 a.m.: LPGA: Hilton GV Tournament of Champions Golf

Noon: PGA: AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Golf

Hockey, NHL

7:30 p.m.: San Jose at Seattle ESPN

Soccer, men, UEFA Europa League

Noon: Roma vs. Eintracht Frankfurt CBS Sports

Thursday’s Radio Highlights

Basketball, college men

5:30 p.m.: Eastern Wash. at Idaho State 700-AM / 105.3-FM

6:30 p.m.: Washington State at Pacific 920-AM / 100.7-FM

Basketball, college women

6 p.m.: San Diego at Gonzaga 101.5-FM

Sports talk

6 a.m.: Brock and Salk 700-AM / 105.3-FM

3 p.m.: Wyman and Bob 700-AM / 105.3-FM

All events subject to change