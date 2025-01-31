30-year-old man sentenced to 36 years in prison for People’s Park killing; second defendant to receive ‘significant penalty’ for murder of 51-year-old man

A man involved in the binding and killing of Andy Hernandez near People’s Park in Spokane received a 36-year prison sentence Friday, nearly matching the 39-year sentence his co-defendant got earlier in January.

As part of a plea agreement, Randy E. Slone, 30, pleaded guilty Friday to first-degree murder, unlawful imprisonment and unlawful possession of a firearm before Spokane County Superior Court Judge Michelle Szambelan handed down the 432-month sentence, which was recommended by the prosecution and defense.

“I can’t imagine the unspeakable pain you all are experiencing,” Szambelan told Hernandez’s family members who addressed the court in person and virtually Friday. “There are no words, and frankly, there’s never enough time in custody to right the wrong of losing a brother and an uncle. It’s a terrible day, and I’m deeply sorry for your loss.”

John Birgen, 28, pleaded guilty Jan. 8 to the same three charges as Slone before Superior Court Judge Raymond Clary sentenced Birgen to 39¼ years in prison.

Birgen, Slone, and Larren A.R. Parker, 21, were all arrested on suspicion of murder and kidnapping charges in the death of Hernandez, 51.

Parker pleaded guilty in May to second-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree kidnapping. She is set to be sentenced Feb. 14 by Superior Court Judge Julie McKay.

Hernandez was found dead Oct. 23, 2022, along a dirt trail near the confluence of Latah Creek and the Spokane River, according to court documents.

Slone told police Birgen drove him and Parker to the area of the Nom Nom gas station near Division Street and Cataldo Avenue, where Hernandez was. Slone said in documents that Birgen told him to tie Hernandez’s hands together and tape his mouth. Slone said he worried Birgen was going to shoot him as he was binding and gagging Hernandez.

They then put Hernandez in the car, and Birgen drove everyone to the area of a dog park, Slone told police.

Slone told police Birgen used a large rock to hit Hernandez in the head and grabbed the rope that was around Hernandez’s neck and pulled it.

Slone said he did not assault Hernandez besides hitting him a couple of times in the back of his head, and he assisted Birgen in tying rope around Hernandez’s neck, according to documents. Parker was in the car at the time of the killing, Slone told police.

Hernandez died of blunt-force trauma and lack of oxygen, according to the Spokane County Medical Examiner’s Office. Court documents indicated the autopsy determined he had a broken neck, extensive injuries to his throat, including a broken bone, and severe blunt-force trauma to the back of his head.

Slone said an alleged rape was Birgen’s motive for killing Hernandez.

Diego Garcia, Hernandez’s brother, previously told The Spokesman-Review the rape claim was false and there was no evidence of a sexual assault on Birgen’s friend.

Just as they did at Birgen’s sentencing, three of Hernandez’s siblings, including Garcia, and Hernandez’s nephew addressed the court Friday.

Garcia said there was nothing he could tell the court that would bring his big brother back.

“Your cowardly actions have made that obvious,” he said of Slone.

He said he was lucky to be one of Hernandez’s brothers. Hernandez taught Garcia how to work on cars, fish and back words with actions, Garcia said.

Herlinda Goble, Hernandez’s sister, said she hated Slone and that his apologies meant nothing.

“I’m so disgusted with what you guys did to my brother,” Goble said via Zoom.

She said Slone ruined the lives of Hernandez’s family members.

“You took someone precious from this family,” Goble said.

Freddie Hernandez, another sibling of Hernandez, also had strong words for Slone via Zoom.

He said Hernandez had a drug problem, but was “one of the kindest people” you could meet.

“The drug problem didn’t define my brother,” Freddie Hernandez said.

Slone, who has been jailed since November 2022, apologized to the family and said he shouldn’t have killed Andy Hernandez, who Slone called his friend.

“I should have made a better decision,” Slone said.

Slone’s attorney, Kyle Madsen, said his client had “a lot of cards stacked against him” starting as a child. He said doctors believed Slone was born with fetal alcohol syndrome, his parents were incarcerated, and he was abused.

He said doctors noted Slone, who has a low IQ, lacked capacity to track his memories, learn from his mistakes and understand how his actions have consequences. Madsen said one doctor noted “cumulative trauma” left him in a near-constant state of fight or flight, and the use of drugs made it highly unlikely he could control his impulses.

Madsen said evidence suggested Birgen was the “leader” of the killing .

“Ultimately, he’s here today to take responsibility for his actions,” Madsen said.

Szambelan said many people live difficult lives, but it doesn’t excuse Slone’s actions. She said Slone deserves a “significant penalty for taking a life.”

She said she hoped Slone’s sentence gave the Hernandez family some closure.

“Andy Hernandez did not deserve to leave this world the way he did, at all, and there’s not enough (prison) time that would ever fix that for you,” Szambelan said.