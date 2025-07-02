Bella’s Café & Cocktails offers simple bites, specialty cocktails in University District’s Catalyst Building

Bartender J-Dog pours an espresso martini at Bella’s Cafe and Cocktails on June 21 at the Catalyst Building in Spokane. (Tyler Tjomsland/The Spokesman-Review)

By Cindy Hval For The Spokesman-Review

The restaurant industry is all about pivoting – changing menus and focus to meet the shifting needs of clientele.

Jeanine Smith knows that well.

When the owner of Cole’s Bakery and Café in North Spokane looked to expand downtown, she found a great spot in the University District. As she waited for permits and planning, she was encouraged to open a coffee shop in a smaller space in the Catalyst Building.

However, she soon discovered the gluten-free theme of her North Side shop didn’t translate in the new location. When the larger space she’d envisioned didn’t pan out, she pivoted.

“I decided to convert it to a bar and expand the menu,” she said.

On June 21, Bella’s Café and Cocktails hosted its grand opening.

The industrial chic lounge and espresso bar is named after Smith’s Chiweenie, a miniature dachshund and chihuahua mix.

“She’s my heart dog,” Smith said.

She credits the café’s design to local artist Steffan Wachholtz.

“He’s done a lot of repurposed metal art sculptures around town,” Smith said. “He made our bar top and tables – the design is his concept.”

Bella’s vibe fits with its site in the zero-carbon, zero-energy Catalyst Building.

In the morning, students heading to the downtown Eastern Washington University campus can stop in at Bella’s and pick up a breakfast sandwich, pastry or their favorite coffee drink.

“We serve 4 Seasons coffee and have our own blend,” she said. “They’re Spokane’s first coffee roaster.”

After 11 a.m. those wanting something with a bit more kick than caffeine can choose beer, wine or a selection of specialty cocktails.

Bella’s in Fashion is Smith’s take on the classic bourbon sipper and features the sweetness of maple syrup. A vodka lemon drop gets a twist with a hint of lavender, and the Bee’s Knees highlights gin with a dash of honey and lemon.

The cocktails pack a potent punch.

“All of our regular drinks are doubles,” Smith said.

There’s also plenty of pub grub for snacking or a meal.

Nachos featuring pulled pork or chicken are large enough for two to share. Mozzarella sticks, quesadillas and personal pizzas also offer satisfying bites.

Rotating pasta or rice bowls provide filling fare, as do the build-your-own paninis.

At the grand opening, my husband and I chose ham, turkey, provolone, romaine, red onion, tomato, pickles and pesto for our panini. We split it because we’d already shared the delicious pulled pork nachos with our drinks.

The big screen behind the bar features fun trivia games, and Smith said she hopes to add karaoke, soon.

Bella’s “happiest hour” offers discounted drinks and is available Monday through Thursday from 3-5 p.m.

“We’re five minutes from downtown,” Smith said. “I’m hoping that people will come in and unwind after work.”

