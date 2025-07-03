680-acre wildfire still burning in Bonnie Lake canyon

A wildfire south of Cheney remains uncontained as of Thursday afternoon.

The Siegel fire, burning near Bonnie Lake and South Texas Ferry Road, broke out Wednesday, according to a Northeast Washington Fire Information new release.

While winds have lessened since Wednesday, a Level 3 evacuation remains in place for the area near the wildfire. That means residents should be ready to leave immediately.

The fire’s cause is under investigation, although Public Information Officer Anjel Tomayko confirmed it was human-caused. The release said Wednesday’s winds forced the flames north.

No structures were threatened Thursday afternoon, and those that were Wednesday have since been protected, Tomayko said.

“Crews have made good progress,” she said, but there is no outlined goal for containment . As of 4:45 p.m., a new incident command is determining “a tactical plan for the next few days.”