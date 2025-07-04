Containment begins on Bonnie Lake canyon fire

The rapid growth of a fire burning south of Cheney near Bonnie Lake has slowed since Thursday evening.

According to a Northeast Washington Fire Information news release, crews had established 10% containment of the Seigel fire on Friday morning.

Level 3 evacuations remain in effect, though no structures are threatened, public information officer Anjel Tomayko said. That means residents should leave immediately.

More smoke may be visible and the fire “is expected to grow a few acres” as crews begin burnouts, she added.