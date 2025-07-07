Man with child porn conviction sentenced to prison again for same crime

A 44-year-old Sprague, Washington, man previously convicted of possessing child pornography was sentenced last week on another child porn charge after agents found more than 9,000 images and 184 videos of children being sexually abused on his computer, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office – Eastern District of Washington.

U.S. District Judge Thomas O. Rice on Wednesday sentenced Jonathan R. Stocker to 10 years in prison and a lifetime of supervised release, according to court documents. Rice ordered Stocker to pay $45,000 in restitution to his victims.

The release said someone reported to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office they had seen images and videos of children being sexually abused stored on Stocker’s computer, according to court documents and information from the sentencing hearing.

Law enforcement searched Stocker’s home and seized several electronic devices, including two of his computers, according to the release. Agents located more than 9,000 images and 184 videos of children under 12 being sexually abused.

In 2012, Stocker was sentenced to four years in prison and five years of supervised release for federal possession of child porn.

“The United States Attorney’s Office remains committed to holding accountable those who sexually abuse and exploit children,” Acting U.S. Attorney Richard Barker said in the release. “Mr. Stocker’s prior conviction did not deter his conduct, and today’s sentence – along with lifetime supervision – is necessary to protect vulnerable members of our Eastern Washington communities.”