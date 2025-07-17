Person dies after running into roadway in Spokane Valley, hit by semi

A person died after running into the roadway when they crashed their car, according to the Washington State Patrol.

Around 9 a.m. Thursday, a man traveling eastbound on Interstate 90 struck a pole and pulled over to the shoulder to inspect the damage.

WSP Sgt. Greg Riddell said several people stopped to assist him and traffic was able to pass by in the other lane. The man then ran into the other lane into oncoming traffic and was hit by a semi truck, Riddell said.

The crash happened near the Sullivan exit, which was blocked for several hours. The area is now open, WSP said in a news release.

The identity of the man will be released by the Spokane County Medical Examiner at a later time.