4 drivers died in last week on North Idaho highways

Four people died in the past eight days on North Idaho highways, according to Idaho State Police.

The most recent death occurred late Sunday morning when a 30-year-old Spokane man was riding a motorcycle on Idaho Highway 3 north of St. Maries. He lost control on a curve, police said in a news release. The rider crossed the center line and struck a 2016 Toyota RAV4, driven by a 20-year-old Missoula man.

The motorcyclist, who was wearing a helmet, was airlifted to Kootenai Health in Coeur d’Alene, where he died from his injuries.

At 3 a.m. Saturday, a man in a 1997 Ford Explorer was driving on State Highway 53 near Rathdrum when he drifted off the shoulder and crashed into trees, police said. The man was thrown from the Ford, and he died at the scene.

At about 7:15 p.m. July 22, an 80-year-old Coeur d’Alene woman was driving a 2004 Chevy Monte Carlo north on Atlas Road when she crossed the southbound lanes and crashed. The Chevy came to rest off Atlas at Arrowhead Road, but it’s unclear what the car struck. The Chevy was the only involved vehicle.

The woman was taken to a local hospital before dying from her injuries.

An 18-year-old Athol man died in a rollover crash at about 1:45 a.m. July 19 on U.S. Highway 95 in Athol.

The teen was driving a 1998 Jeep Cherokee north on the highway when he drove off the road, overcorrected and overturned, continuing to roll back onto the highway.

The driver, who was wearing a seat belt, died at the scene.

ISP is investigating all four crashes. Police did not release the names of the four people who died.