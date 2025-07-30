Community Cookbook: Takeout burgers and sandwiches made at home

By Dick Sellers For The Spokesman-Review

We all have our favorite takeout foods. It’s always a pleasure to prepare them at home. Here are three of my all-time favorite takeout burgers and sandwiches, which I don’t make nearly often enough.

Many of us love Burger King’s Whopper and its smaller version, Whopper Jr. I’m rarely shy about jumping in line to order one or two. Pizza Pete’s Stromboli and Sea Deli’s Toasted Crab and Cheese are specialty sandwiches once offered by vendors who are now sadly out of business.

Pizza Pete’s – not to be confused with Pete’s Pizza of Spokane – was a small pizza franchise that started in Seattle and expanded as far east as Yakima. The Sea Deli was a small business specializing in seafood, sandwiches and soups, with shops in Pullman and Moscow.

I made it a tradition for several years, until the chain closed, to stop by Pizza Pete’s in Seattle’s University District when I was in town and order a Stromboli to go. When the order was ready, I’d always pay with my out-of-town check, knowing that the Italian owner would come to the counter to grumble about out-of-town checks, then reluctantly accept it. It was entertaining in a mischievous sort of way. Of course, my checks were always good, and his Strombolis were always delicious. I think he eventually came to recognize me as that guy from out of town with no cash in his pockets.

Propelled by the fond memories associated with Pizza Pete’s and the Sea Deli, I recreated those sandwiches. Here they are, almost as if they had never left.

Big Whoppo Burger

Burger King’s Big Whopper is one of my favorite out-of-the-box hamburgers. It has the perfect combination of hamburger ingredients. For a full-meal deal, serve the Big Whoppo with fries or onion rings and a beverage of choice – hamburger heaven!

4-6 ounces lean ground beef (I like 80/20 blend)

Salt

Black pepper

1 4½-inch hamburger bun with sesame seeds

Mayonnaise

Ketchup

4 dill pickle chips

1⅛-inch thick bun-sized slice white or sweet onion

1⅜-inch thick bun-sized slice tomato

1-2 pieces of lettuce, trimmed to bun size

Shape the ground beef into a 4¾-inch patty, lightly pressing a slight indentation in the center (the patty will cook more evenly). Cover and refrigerate for 20-30 minutes. Heat a skillet over medium-high heat. Lightly oil the skillet, if preferred. Season the top of the patty with salt and black pepper. Place it, seasoned side down, in the skillet. Cook until done, turning over once with a spatula during the cooking, for even browning (beef and pork patties should reach a minimum temperature of 160 degrees, and poultry, 165 degrees). Season the tops with salt and black pepper. Lightly toast the insides of the bun, if preferred. Spread mayonnaise on the inside of the top bun half. Place the patty on the bottom bun half when done. Top with the ketchup, pickle chips, onion, tomato and lettuce. Cap with the top bun half.

Notes: Add liquid smoke to the ground beef for a little flame-broiled flavor. Though not found in Burger King’s basic Whopper, a slice or two of cheese doesn’t hurt.

Yields: One burger

Pizza Pete’s Stromboli

Pizza Pete’s was a small, very popular pizzeria in Yakima years ago. Our family ate there several times. Some buddies and I used to hang out there during our first couple of years in college, while another worked behind the counter. The restaurant offered a delicious sandwich called a Stromboli. It was fashioned after the traditional Italian meatball sandwich but made with a ground beef patty. It was unlike most sandwiches and burgers and remains one of my favorites. This sandwich, inspired by Pizza Pete’s Stromboli, is very close to the original.

6 ounces lean ground beef

¾ teaspoon onion powder

¼ teaspoon salt

⅛ teaspoon garlic powder

⅛ teaspoon black pepper

1 Kaiser roll

6 tablespoons marinara or pizza sauce, divided

Sliced mozzarella cheese (about 3 ounces)

3 lettuce leaves, about the size of the roll

Thoroughly combine the first 5 ingredients (through black pepper). On wax paper, shape the mixture into a patty 6 inches in diameter. Place the patty on a broiling pan and broil 3-4 inches below a preheated broiling element for 3 minutes. Turn the patty over and continue broiling for an additional 3 minutes. Slice the Kaiser roll in half like a hamburger bun, leaving ¾ inch for the bottom. Evenly spread 5 tablespoons of the sauce on the inside of the roll halves. Place the roll halves on the broiling pan and broil 6 inches below the broiling element for 60-90 seconds, until the edges of the roll are just lightly toasted. Alternatively, warm 5 tablespoons of sauce in a microwave. Toast the roll halves under the broiler for 30 seconds; spread the sauce on them. Set the roll halves aside. Spread the remaining tablespoon of the sauce on the patty and top it with the cheese. Broil until the cheese melts, 1½-2 minutes. Place the patty on the bottom half of the roll, top it with lettuce, then the upper half of the roll. If the sandwich needs re-warming, microwave it briefly on a paper towel. For an 8-ounce patty, increase the onion powder to 1 teaspoon. Increase the broiling time to 4 minutes per side.

Notes: Make the patty with ground beef, turkey, chicken or a combination. Swiss and Provolone cheese work very well.

Yields: One sandwich

Imi-Crab and Cheese Sandwiches

When I was in graduate school at the University of Idaho, a restaurant called the Sea Deli was operating in Moscow and Pullman, down the road. These sandwiches are inspired by a delicious crab and cheese sandwich on their menu. My then-best friend, Lin, and I ate there several times. We always ordered a crab and cheese sandwich with clam chowder and coleslaw. Seafood Heaven!

Butter or margarine

6 hoagie rolls, split

Garlic powder

1¼ pound chunk-style imitation crab

Six thick or 12 thin slices of sandwich-sized cheese, sliced in half

Spread a thin layer of butter or margarine on the inside of the roll halves. Sprinkle garlic powder on each. Spread about ¼ pound of imitation crab on the bottom half of each roll. Flatten the crab chunks with your fingers before, as needed, to ensure they fit well and have an even thickness. Put 2 or 4 halves (depending on thickness) of cheese slices evenly on top. Cap with the top halves of the rolls. Tightly wrap each sandwich in aluminum foil. Place the sandwiches upside down on a rack in the middle-low position of an oven preheated to 350 degrees, leaving a little space between each. Bake for 10 minutes. Turn the sandwiches over and bake until the cheese melts, about 8-10 minutes. Be careful not to over-bake the rolls.

Notes: Imitation lobster may substitute for imitation crab. These sandwiches are even better with real crab or lobster. Swiss, Provolone, Mozzarella, or American cheese work very well. The sandwiches freeze well, either before or after baking. If baked before freezing, they can be thawed, unwrapped, and quickly reheated in a microwave oven. Louis Kemp Crab Delights, Trans Ocean Crab Classic and Kanimi are top-rated imitation crab brands.

Yields: Six sandwiches

Strawberry Lemonade

I first tasted strawberry lemonade while strolling along the lively waterfront in Seattle. Quickly made, the beverage was delicious and refreshing. Here’s a quick and easy version of strawberry lemonade.

3 cups unsweetened, prepared lemonade

1 cup, stems removed, halved fresh strawberries

Place the ingredients in a blender; blend or purée to the desired consistency. Strain, if preferred. Refrigerate until ready to use.

Notes: Substitute fresh raspberries for the strawberries for a different taste. Garnish with a slice of lemon and a sprig or two of mint leaves, if preferred. For a more adult beverage, substitute a little vodka, tequila, wine or other alcohol for some of the water in the preparation, or add it after making the lemonade.

Yields: About 3½ cups

Contact Dick Sellers at dickskitchencorner@outlook.com.