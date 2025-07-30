Fire at Spokane Valley auto shop may cost $500,000 in damages

A fire that broke out early Wednesday at a Spokane Valley auto shop may cost upward of $500,000, according to Spokane Valley Fire Department.

Crews responded to Firestone Complete Auto Care in the 10700 block of East Sprague Avenue at 12:41 a.m. to heavy smoke coming from the front of the building. They were able to determine the fire was inside the building’s tire shop, according to the release.

No one was inside at the time and no injuries were reported. The cause is currently under investigation.