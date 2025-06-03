Charlie Condon’s home run the difference for Indians in 7-5 win

From staff reports

Charlie Condon hit a three-run homer to the opposite field in the seventh inning Tuesday, helping Spokane rally to beat Hillsboro 7-5 at home, tying the Hops for first place in the Northwest League.

Condon’s blast off Hillsboro reliever Carlos Rey was the deciding factor.

Spokane (27-25) overcame five runs allowed by starter Konner Eaton. Spokane reliever Hunter Omlid stabilized the pitching with three scoreless innings.

Hillsboro (27-25) took a 5-4 lead after scoring three runs in the top of the sixth inning.

Kenny Castillo hit a RBI double and Angel Ortiz followed with a two-run home run that put the Hops ahead

.