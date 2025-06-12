‘I’m fighting for Spokane’: UFC welterweight Michael Chiesa leans on hometown roots as he prepares for Saturday bout

By Charlotte McKinley The Spokesman-Review

UFC welterweight Michael Chiesa loves his hometown as much as he loves to fight – and Chiesa loves to fight.

“I take a lot of pride knowing that I’m going to start my career in Spokane and end my career in Spokane,” said Chiesa (20-7), who will face off Saturday night against Court McGee (23-13) in a bout on the preliminary card.

Despite some “rough patches” over his 17 years of fighting, the Shadle Park High School alum still has a fire to scrap – no matter what people might say or where he is on the card.

“I don’t care if I’m on the prelims. I don’t care if I’m on the main card, main event, first fight on the card, last fight on the card,” Chiesa said. “I’m just happy to be here.”

When Chiesa lost to Kevin Holland (28-13) two years ago, Holland called for Chiesa’s retirement. But Chiesa bounced back, showing he still had the goods in back-to-back fights, submitting both Tony Ferguson and Max Griffin with a rear naked choke.

“It’s not that I think I’m in my prime still,” said Chiesa, 37. “I know I’m still in my prime.”

Chiesa’s strength and conditioning coach, Dr. Dylan Lemrey, agrees.

“He has not fallen off yet. He’s actually even stronger than his last fight,” Lemrey said, citing their strength testing results.

According to SikJitsu Fighting Systems owner and Chiesa’s head coach Rick Little, it doesn’t matter who stands off against the welterweight in the cage: “Maverick” will be ready for them.

“(McGee is) a good matchup because they’re around the same age,” Little said. “(But Chiesa) is better now than the 29-year-old version of himself.”

As he matured in the sport, Chiesa started working for the UFC as a commentator and analyst.

Rather than slow him down, Chiesa thinks the work gives him an edge.

“It’s good for me to get the visual reps and the mental reps,” Chiesa said. “It’s been very beneficial.”

Standing up or on the ground, the Spokane native is ready to take on whatever McGee gives him.

Though McGee is a grapple-heavy fighter, Chiesa doesn’t underestimate his opponent’s desire to trade blows.

“I think it’s inevitable that we’re going to have collisions,” Chiesa said. “(McGee) is very far from a one-trick pony.”

Chiesa is confident he can dictate where the fight goes.

To prepare for McGee’s grappling game, Lemrey connected Chiesa with former Utah Valley University wrestler and fellow Spokane native Tanner Orndorff, as well as a few other wrestlers.

“The 6 a.m. Club” as Chiesa affectionately calls it, tremendously helped his ground conditioning.

“My wrestling has not been this good in my entire career,” Chiesa said. “The biggest improvement I’ve made to my skill set in this camp is really just sharpening up my wrestling.”

Chiesa, the favorite to win, has the height advantage at 6-foot-1 versus McGee’s 5-11 frame. Despite the height advantage, both athletes have a reach of 75½ inches.

Chiesa has a leg reach advantage of 43 inches compared to McGee’s 41½.

Thirteen of Chiesa’s 20 wins are by submission.

Seven of McGee’s fights ended by submission, despite the wrestling background. McGee snapped a three-fight skid in October with a submission win.

With a third consecutive victory in his sights, Chiesa is sticking to his original plan – which means sticking to his roots.

“You see it often where athletes become successful and they feel like they don’t have enough in the town that they’re in, and they take off,” Lemrey said.

Other Spokane-raised fighters such as Julianna Peña and Terrance McKinney have moved to train in other states, but Chiesa remains loyal to the Lilac City.

“(Chiesa) really has put Spokane on his back,” Lemrey said. “Everything he does is to try to make the people and the place where he came from proud.”

With such an elite team behind him – coaches as well as training partners like Bellator featherweight Sam Sicilia and ex-UFC featherweight Austin Arnett – the grass has been greener in Spokane, he said.

“I’m not just fighting for myself,” Chiesa said. “I’m fighting for my family, I’m fighting for my wife, and I’m fighting for Spokane.”

UFC Fight Night: Usman vs. Buckley takes place at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta on Saturday at 4 p.m. and can be watched on ESPN and ESPN+.