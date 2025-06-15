The beer beat: Spokane has an extensive and evolving list of brew pubs

Mark and Courtney Haney’s Infinite Glitter Cider, a 2018 brew at Bardic Brewing and Cider taproom at the Sullivan Square Shopping Center in Spokane Valley, gives off a golden glow. (Kathy Plonka/THE SPOKESMAN-REVIEW)

By John Stucke The Spokesman-Review

Let’s consider 21 the magic number.

It’s the age when people can legally drink. And coincidentally, it’s the current number of breweries in Spokane that offer a wide selection of their own beers and have open tasting rooms most days of the week.

The Northwest has been a craft-beer hotbed for many years. And with time comes knowledge as the brewers in Spokane offer a variety of drinks ranging from traditional lagers perfect for hot summer days, IPAs that continue to evolve with different hops, rich stouts and porters and everything else.

It may be surprising to see such a long list of breweries, especially considering that this doesn’t include mainstream bars and restaurants. The list below is all about brewers who have spent their time and savings to turn what is often a hobby into a risky food and beverage business.

There’s plenty of online guides for local pub crawls, though some of them can be out of date with breweries regularly opening and closing. There’s also cideries, and many of the breweries are now offering nonalcoholic drinks, such as hop water, kombucha and NA beers that are quickly growing in popularity. Here’s a quick look at what’s currently on tap around here:

Bellwether Brewing: North Monroe Street is alive with specialty shops, restaurants and this little brewery that has a selection of ales to satisfy any thirst. 2019 N. Monroe St.

Big Barn Brewing: Pick some late summer peaches and then sit outside this Green Bluff brewery at 16004 N. Applewood Lane.

Black Label Brewing: Find a pint inside the Saranac Commons along the vibrant block of West Main Avenue between Browne and Division streets.

No-Li Brewhouse: The biggest local brewer is a must with its riverfront patio and large selection, including its flagship “Born & Raised” IPA. For an unusual visit, consider kayaking or paddleboarding to the brewery, where you can tie up your craft and step up the bank right to the brewery’s beer garden at 1003 E. Trent Ave.

For the Love of God Brewing: Drinkers of sours, fruity ales and dark brews should know about this brewery. It offers unfiltered beers and is unabashedly creative in using spices, herbs and fruit at 2617 W. Northwest Blvd.

Whistle Punk Brewing: Summer and Pilsner go together and Whistle Punk takes this match seriously. It’s known for paying attention to the details of what makes Pilsners (and many other brews) perfect for those warm days and evenings. 122 S. Monroe Ave., and 9013 E. Frederick in Millwood.

Natural 20 Brewing: Barbarians, sorcerers, bards, wizards, rogues and monks – all can find a drink at this brewery’s nod to the popularity of Dungeons & Dragons in Spokane Valley at 13216 E. Sprague Ave. or downtown at 1303 N. Washington St., Suite B.

Perry Street Brewing: The Perry District’s brewery is a hoppy neighborhood gathering spot. 1025 S. Perry St., #2.

Uprise Brewing: Good beer and smashburgers, nice outdoor seating and cornhole, plus an Iron Maiden pinball machine make Uprise a go-to brewery in the Kendall Yards area. 617 N. Ash St.

Four-Eyed Guys Brewing Co.: There’s no need to squint at the menu. Order an IPA or a house-made seltzer at this brewery. And don’t be turned off by the strip mall location. The drinks are worth a stop. 910 W. Indiana Ave.

Brick West Brewing: On the western edge of downtown, Brick West is a busy destination with plenty of taps, long-table seating and an adjacent festival-ready public space.

Iron Goat: Riverfront Park isn’t home to the only cool goat in Spokane. This downtown brewery has a great space for gathering and the drinks aren’t baa-d either. 1302 W. Second Ave.

Garland Brew Werks: Good beers, board games and long tables await patrons at this busy Garland District brewery. 603 W. Garland Ave.

Lumberbeard Brewing: The owner grows a big beard and brews a range of big beers. This is the epitome of a family enterprise that works. 25 E. Third Ave.

Humble Abode Brewing: Having a fresh beer in the historic Chronicle Building downtown is just right before catching a show at the city’s core music venues conveniently across the street. 926 W. Sprague Ave.

Badass Backyard Brewing: Adding good brews with a muscle-flexing donkey equals a great little brewery in Spokane Valley. 1415 N. Argonne Road.

The Grain Shed: Incredible breads and pastries are the big draw at the Grain Shed. But the business known for its Perry District bakery also pours a great brew at a downtown taproom. 111 S. Cedar St.

Spokanite Brewing: A small brewery in north Spokane at 6607 N. Ash St.

Hat Trick Brewing: This small brewery was started by three friends in Spokane’s West Central Neighborhood. 1913 W. Maxwell Ave.

Bardic Brewing and Cider: Old world ales and what the brewery boasts as an atmosphere devoid of loud music and television screens in Spokane Valley. 15412 E. Sprague Ave.

Bottle Bay Brewing: This small brewery bills itself as the South Hill’s original brewery and taphouse. 503½ E. 30th Ave.