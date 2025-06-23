Dear Annie: Outside looking in

By Annie Lane Creators Syndicate

Dear Annie: I have always felt like the odd one out in my family. I love them deeply, but I cannot ignore the quiet, persistent feeling that I do not quite belong. My two younger brothers, “Tom” and “Michael,” are close with each other and with our parents, especially our mom. They talk every day, go on trips together and always seem to be in sync.

I, on the other hand, have always felt different. I was more sensitive, more artistic and more emotional growing up. While they were into sports and fixing things with Dad, I was reading, journaling or off by myself. I was teased for being “too dramatic” or “too much,” and I learned early on to keep my feelings to myself.

Now that we are adults, not much has changed. Family group chats often go on without me. I find out about birthdays or get-togethers after the fact. When I try to bring it up gently, I get told I’m imagining things or taking things too personally. My mom says she loves me just as much, but I still feel like I’m standing on the outside looking in.

I want to be part of the family, not just in name but in heart. I want to feel seen, heard and valued – not like the extra piece that doesn’t quite fit. Is there anything I can do to shift this dynamic, or is it time to accept that things may never change? – Outside in My Family

Dear Outsider: Your feelings are real, and you are not “too much.” Wanting to feel included by your family is natural – and painful when it doesn’t happen.

Family dynamics can be hard to change, especially when they’ve been this way for years. Still, it’s OK to speak up gently. Let them know being left out hurts, not because you’re overly sensitive, but because you care.

At the same time, start investing in relationships where you feel seen and valued. Sometimes the family we build can give us what the one we were born into cannot.

You are not an extra piece. You are enough, just as you are.

Send your questions for Annie Lane to dearannie@creators.com.