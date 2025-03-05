56-year-old man’s disappearance from Colfax 9 years ago deemed suspicious

The Colfax Police Department and Washington Attorney General’s Office are asking for the public’s help in locating a 56-year-old man who disappeared under suspicious circumstances in 2016, according to a police news release Wednesday.

A missing person flyer provided by police indicated Michael Shawn Garcia was last seen July 5, 2016, at Rosauers in Colfax and was last heard from the next day.

Police Chief Michael Melcher said his department is working with the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and People Task Force, a division of the Washington Attorney General’s Office. Melcher said the task force, which started investigating the case in recent months, believes Garcia’s disappearance is suspicious, prompting Wednesday’s news release.

Melcher said the agencies also wanted to draw people’s attention back to the missing person’s case to see if they remember any pertinent details.

Garcia is listed at 5-foot-10 and 175 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair, according to the flyer.

Anyone with information about Garcia, his whereabouts or movements prior to or after July 6, 2016, is encouraged to contact Investigator Carlos Trevino with the Washington Attorney General’s Office at (509) 724-9387 or Colfax Police Officer Perry Tate at (509) 397-4616.