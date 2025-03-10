Finding joy in work: passion or perspective?

By Annie Lane Creators Syndicate

Dear Annie: It saddens me to see so many people who don’t enjoy their jobs. I was fortunate; I spent 42 years as a teacher, and while my first year in a middle school was the toughest, the rest of my career was incredibly fulfilling. I truly loved what I did.

Beyond the classroom, I also coached two or three sports for most of my career, only stepping away from coaching in my last 10 years. Teaching and coaching allowed me to build strong relationships with my students, and I took great pride in watching them grow, both academically and athletically.

Now that I’m retired, I occasionally run into former students who share stories about my classes or their high school athletic experiences. It’s heartwarming to know I had a positive impact on their lives.

I wonder – why do so many people dislike their jobs? Is it a matter of perspective, or are they truly stuck in careers that don’t fulfill them? How can people find more joy in their work, even if it’s not their dream job? – Living the Dream

Dear Living the Dream: What a gift to have spent your career doing something you truly loved! Not everyone is so lucky, and you’re right – many people don’t enjoy their jobs. There are several reasons for this. Some people feel stuck due to financial obligations, lack of opportunities or fear of change. Others may have simply chosen a career that doesn’t align with their passions.

That said, your daily attitude can play a large part in your happiness. Not every job will be someone’s “dream job,” but finding purpose – whether through helping others, mentoring colleagues or taking pride in a job well done – can make a big difference. For all those working at jobs where they feel trapped, try to seek new opportunities or even go back to school to start over.

You, on the other hand, are a shining example of what happens when work is fueled by passion. And the fact that former students still seek you out to share memories speaks volumes about the impact you made. Keep cherishing those moments; they are the true rewards of a career well spent. Congratulations.

Send your questions for Annie Lane to dearannie@creators.com.