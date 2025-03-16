One woman dead, another injured in Plummer rollover crash

A 44-year-old woman died and a 31-year-old woman was injured in a rollover crash last week southwest of Plummer, Idaho.

The women were driving a gray 2018 Toyota Highlander shortly after 11 p.m. Thursday west on Lovell Valley Road when they drove off the road, crashed into a ditch, rolled and came to rest in a treed area, according to Idaho State Police. The crash happened west of U.S. Highway 95.

The 44-year-old woman, of Omak, Washington, died at the scene, troopers said. The other occupant, of Plummer, contacted a local homeowner who then called emergency services. She was airlifted to a local hospital for treatment.

Police said alcohol is suspected to be a factor and both women were not wearing seat belts. The release did not indicate who was driving.

Lovell Valley Road was blocked for about three hours.

ISP is investigating. Several first responder agencies, including the FBI, assisted ISP.