19-year-old arrested in Colorado in connection with 19-year-old woman’s shooting death

Police arrested a man in Greeley, Colorado, on Tuesday in connection with the shooting death of 19-year-old Maria Kapustin last summer.

For months, 19-year-old Cougar L. Devereaux Jr. had a warrant out for his arrest after Kapustin was killed in a North Central drive-by in July, according to a Spokane Police Department news release.

Law enforcement responded to the shooting around 1:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of West Courtland Avenue, a road overlooking Emerson Park, and found Kapustin with a gunshot wound to her torso.

“She’s the strongest, most beautiful, independent, sweetest girl ever, and had nothing to do with a situation like that,” Kapustin’s boyfriend said at the time. “She didn’t deserve anything like that.”

Kapustin’s sister, Viktoriya Kapustina, posted on Facebook about the arrest and thanked people for their prayers and support.

“I pray this goes all smoothly for all of us and that most importantly that this person finds salvation in Jesus mighty name,” she wrote.

Devereaux will be extradited from Colorado back to Washington pending a court hearing.