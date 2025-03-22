Recap and highlights: Gonzaga’s comeback falls short in 81-76 loss to Houston in second round of NCAA Tournament

By Jim Meehan The Spokesman-Review

WICHITA, Kan. – There was no ideal start Saturday for Gonzaga, two days after racing in front of Georgia 27-3 and rolling to an NCAA Tournament first-round win.

It was nearly the opposite against top-seeded Houston, which made a difficult challenge even tougher in the round of 32.

The Cougars took off at the tip, led by 14 after 13 minutes and forced the Zags play catch-up the rest of the way. Gonzaga nearly pulled off a frantic comeback in the closing minutes before Houston hung on for an 81-76 win in front of 14,168 at Intrust Bank Arena.

Graham Ike scored 23 of his 27 points in the second half to keep the Zags in striking range. He scored on a three-point play with 1:18 left as Gonzaga pulled within 76-72.

Then it got really interesting as Ike hit two free throws, GU forced a turnover and Khalif Battle made two free throws, cutting the deficit to 77-76.

LJ Cryer’s two free throws put Houston up three and Battle’s 3-point attempt was blocked by Ja’Vier Francis.

Eighth-seeded Gonzaga (26-9) dropped to 0-11 against No. 1 seeds in March Madness and saw their streak of Sweet 16 appearances end at nine. Houston (32-4) moves on to face No. 4 Purdue on Friday in Indianapolis.

Cryer matched his career-high with 30 points.

Early on, Gonzaga couldn’t contain Cryer and yielded too many second-chance points against one of the nation’s best rebounding teams. It added up to a 10-2 hole by the first media timeout, a double-digit deficit by midway through the opening a 28-14 margin a few minutes later after Cryer’s third 3-pointer.

The Zags offense warmed up to pull within 35-27 at the break. Braden Huff made Gonzaga’s first 3-pointer after seven misses and added a jump hook.

GU used an 8-0 run, the last five points by Battle, to pull within six and force a Houston timeout. The margin could have been tighter, but the Zags had three shots from close range that didn’t fall.

The Cougars responded with Joseph Tugler’s tough jump hook in the paint and forced Battle into a contested jumper to take a 35-27 lead into the break.

Cryer nailed four 3s and scored 16 of the Cougars’ 35. Houston also held a 12-2 edge in second-chance points despite a slim 5-3 advantage on the offensive glass.

Meanwhile, the Cougars shut down Gonzaga’s transition game by committing just four turnovers. Ryan Nembhard’s steal and Battle’s layup accounted for the Zags’ only fastbreak and points off turnovers in the first half.

First half

19:31 – UH 2, GU 0: Cougars win the tip and Tugler grabs his own miss and puts it back to get the game going in Wichita.

15:11 – UH 10, GU 2: Cougars hit back-to-back 3-pointers to open up an early lead. Zags struggling in a physical game, 1 of 6 from the field.

UH already with five second chance points. Roberts was called for a foul at the first media timeout. Ike has a foul for GU.

11:42 – UH 17, GU 8: Cryer up to 10 points for the Cougars, who are imposing their will at the U12 media timeout.

Gregg came off the bench to score four points for the Zags, who are 4 of 12 from the field and 0 of 4 on 3-pointers.

8:00 – UH 24, GU 12: Cryer hits a 3-pointer to double-up the Zags and Gonzaga calls timeout. Cryer single-handedly outscoring GU with 13 points, making three 3-pointers.

Zags 6 of 17 from the field and 0 of 7 on 3-pointers.

6:17 – UH 28, GU 17: Huff gets the Zags’ first 3-pointer to drop, but is called for a foul on the other end. Cougars will shoot free throws after the U8 media timeout.

Rough start to the game for Battle, who is 1 of 5 from the field and had a turnover taken for a dunk in transition.

3:55 – UH 33, GU 22: Nembhard hits a 3-pointer in the corner and Innocenti gets a steal on the other end ahead of the U4 media timeout.

Zags have hit five of their last six attempts. Making a push here before halftime.

For Houston, Cryer hit another 3-pointer (4 of 6) and has 16 points. The Cougars have 12 second chance points.

1:09 – UH 33, GU 27: Battle makes a layup in transition, then hits a 3-pointer to give the Zags an 8-0 run. Houston calls timeout on a 3:35 scoring drought and just like that GU is back in it.

Halftime

LJ Cryer established himself early and led Houston to a 35-27 lead over Gonzaga at halftime in Wichita, Kansas.

Cryer scored 16 points, making 4 of 6 3-point attempts. Houston led by as many 14 points, before the Zags make a late push.

Khalif Battle and Braden Huff lead GU with seven points apiece.

Second half

15:23 – UH 48, GU 37: Sharpe hits a 3-pointer and is fouled by Hickman. He’ll have a free throw on the other end of the U16 media timeout.

Cougars scoring on seemingly every possession to start the half, 6 of 11 from the field with four offensive rebounds. That’s a 16-2 advantage in second chance points in the game.

Zags got back-to-back 3-pointers from Ike to stay in it, going to need to improve on the glass to keep up.

11:41 – UH 58, GU 46: Uzan makes a 3-pointer and then Wilson steals it from Nembhard at the U12 media timeout.

Every time Zags chip away at the lead the Cougars have an answer.

Tugler and Roberts have combined for 10 offensive rebounds, leading to Cougars’ 19 second chance points.

7:32 – UH 70, GU 58: Zags cut the lead to seven, then Cryer hits a 3-pointer. Then Cryer gets a steal and makes two free throws, and Cryer answers a Battle 3-pointer with a 3 of his own.

Cryer up to 24 points and has made 6 of 9 3-point attempts. He’s been the difference tonight. Zags call timeout.

4:28 – UH 76, GU 65: More of the same, as Roberts makes a jumper and Gonzaga calls timeout. Zags have hit their last five shots, but the Cougars are keeping pace.

2:56 – UH 76, GU 65: Battle misses a 3-pointer and Houston calls timeout. Getting late for the Zags. Hickman has spent almost all of the second half on the bench and hasn’t scored tonight.

1:10 – UH 76, GU 72: Zags on a quick 7-0 run and all of a sudden are right back in it. Ike makes a jumper through a foul and converts the three-point play. Houston timeout.

0:38 – UH 77, GU 74: Cougars make 1 of 2 free throws, then Ike hits two on the other end. One possession game.

0:21 –UH 77, GU 76: Battle gets a steal in the backcourt, he’s fouled and makes both shots. Houston feeling the pressure.

0:00 – UH 81, GU 76: Battle turns it over and Nembhard sends Uzan to the line. Cougars withstand comeback and end Gonzaga’s season in the second round. We’ll be back shortly with a full recap.

Starting fives

Gonzaga: Same for third straight game: Ryan Nembhard, Nolan Hickman, Khalif Battle, Braden Huff, Graham Ike.

Houston: L.J. Cryer, Milos Uzan, Emanuel Sharp, J’Wan Roberts, Joseph Tugler.

Pregame

Will Gonzaga make it 10 straight appearances in the Sweet 16?

The Zags need to post their first win over a No. 1 seed to do so, as eighth-seeded Gonzaga takes on Houston in the second round of the NCAA Tournament this evening in Wichita, Kansas. Tipoff is set for 5:40 p.m. on TNT.

The Zags (26-8) built a big lead and rolled past Georgia 89-68 in Thursday’s opener. The Cougars (31-4) crushed Southeast Illinois-Edwardsville 78-40 in their first game.

Houston and Gonzaga are ranked second and eighth, respectively, by Ken Pomeroy’s analytic-based metrics, setting the stage for one of the most-anticipated games of the second round. The Cougars are 5½-point favorites.

Gonzaga is 0-10 all-time against No. 1 seeds.

The winner will head to Indianapolis to face No. 4 seed Purdue.

Team stats

Houston (31-4) Gonzaga (24-8) Points 74.3 86.7 Points allowed 57.9 69.6 Field goal pct. 45.7 50.1 Rebounds 36.6 38.6 Assists 11.9 19.8 Blocks 4.6 3.0 Steals 8.0 7.5 Streak Won 14 Won 5

Individual leaders

POINTS PPG FG% FT% LJ Cryer (UH) 15.2 41.5 90.5 Graham Ike (GU) 17.0 59.8 79.4 REBOUNDS RPG DRPG ORPG J’Wan Roberts (UH) 6.2 3.8 2.4 Graham Ike (GU) 7.4 5.3 2.1 ASSISTS APG TOPG MPG Milos Uzan (UH) 4.3 1.3 31.0 Ryan Nembhard (GU) 9.8 2.4 34.9

