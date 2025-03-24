Stevens County deputies kill suspect in standoff near Northport

Stevens County sheriff deputies shot and killed a man while attempting to carry out a felony arrest warrant Sunday in the 3300 block of state Route 25 south of Northport, Washington.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, the subject of the arrest warrant exited the residence with a firearm on his hip and refused orders to surrender. The sheriff’s crisis negotiator was called in, but the man fled the residence on foot after deputies attempted to de-escalate. Deputies followed him, continued to give commands, then deployed a nonlethal pepper ball.

The man then pulled his firearm, and “lethal force was utilized to stop the threat,” the news release said. Deputies immediately rendered medical aid, and the man was transported to the Colville hospital where he died a short time later.

Washington State Patrol’s Criminal Investigation Division will lead an investigation.