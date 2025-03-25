Man accused of kidnapping 8-year-old daughter

Tips from the public helped police locate and arrest a 40-year-old man accused of kidnapping his 8-year-old daughter Tuesday in Spokane Valley, according to the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office.

Washington State Patrol issued an Amber Alert for Larayah Kinsey on Tuesday.

Her father, Reginald R. Kinsey, took Larayah at 3:30 p.m. in the 6300 block of East Fourth Avenue, according to Cpl. Mark Gregory, spokesman at the sheriff’s office. Gregory said others gained court-ordered custody of the younger Kinsey and had a domestic violence protection order against Reginald Kinsey.

Sheriff’s deputies and Spokane police officers searched areas the Kinsey’s could be, Gregory said. They then received information that guided officers near the Spokane Transit Authority Plaza in downtown Spokane where they arrested the father.

Gregory said Reginald Kinsey is expected to be booked into the Spokane County Jail on suspicion of violating a protection order and kidnapping.