Horoscope 3/26

By Georgia Nicols King Features Syndicate

Happy Birthday for Wednesday, March 26, 2025: You are clear-sighted, practical and easygoing when dealing with others. You are also perceptive and quick-thinking. This is a slower paced year. Take time to rest and rejuvenate your energy. Seek out people who are kind and helpful. Relationships will be your strong focus.

ARIES (March 21-April 19)  A minor argument about your possessions or something you own might occur today. Or you might argue with a friend or a group about how to spend a specific amount of money. You might even argue with someone about your earnings or your cash flow. Things are unpredictable. Tonight: Enjoy solitude.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20)  This is a tricky day to deal with parents, bosses and authority figures, including the police. You might be unhappy about some kind of pronouncement made from on high. Or you might disagree and find yourself dealing with the unexpected. Watch your back. Tonight: Be friendly.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20)  Travel plans will change today. Or perhaps you suddenly have to travel when you didn’t expect to do so. Likewise, issues related to schools might hold an unexpected turn of events. Tonight: You’re noticed.

CANCER (June 21-July 22)  Make friends with your bank account today to be sure you know what’s happening. Something unexpected could impact your wealth or anything to do with taxes, debt or shared property. You snooze, you lose. Stay in touch with your finances. Tonight: Do something different!

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22)  A partner, spouse or close friend might throw you a curveball today. They might want to change the rules. They might have an unusual suggestion. They might want more freedom in the relationship. It could be anything. Be alert and stay off your heels. Tonight: Check your finances.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)  Your work routine will be interrupted today. Staff shortages, power outages, equipment breakdowns, delivery delays and unexpected news are just some examples of what could send your day south in a New York minute. Others might be surprised by health news. Pet owners should be vigilant. Tonight: Cooperate with others.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)  This is an accident-prone day for your kids. Make sure you know where they are at all times. Be aware of the potential for electrical accidents as well as something sudden and unexpected. Meanwhile, social plans will change today and sports will have a surprise. Tonight: Work.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)  Your home routine will be interrupted today. Small appliances might break down or a minor breakage could occur. Could be anything. Unexpected company might drop by, which is why it will be wise to stock the fridge so that you feel you’re ready for anything. (Ice cream is comforting.) Tonight: Play!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)  Pay attention to everything you say and do today, because this is an accident-prone day for you. Of course, an accident doesn’t have to happen, but you could be distracted. On the upside, you might think outside the box and come up with a brilliant, original solution to something. Tonight: Relax.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)  Keep an eye on your money today, because things are unpredictable. You might find money; you might lose money. Likewise, protect what you own against loss, theft or damage. If shopping, beware of impulse purchases you might later regret. Give everything a sober, second thought. Tonight: Conversations.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)  Today the Moon is in your sign at odds with unpredictable Uranus, which makes you obsessed with things, especially unconventional things. It also makes you independent, restless, stubborn and prone to accidents. (Gulp.) Just be aware that these tendencies are in the air. Tonight: Check your belongings.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20)  You feel restless today. You have that feeling you’re waiting for the other shoe to drop. Checks in the mail have been late. Financial situations are delayed, and this could cause stress. Be aware that this is temporary. It’s a dark cloud on the horizon that will soon be gone. Courage! Tonight: You win!

 Dynamic;

 Positive;

 Average;

 So-so;  Difficult